Philippines to Reopen to Some Foreign Tourists From Next Week

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines will reopen its borders to tourists from some countries on a trial basis from Dec. 1, its government said on Friday, as part of efforts to rebuild an economy hit...

atlanticcitynews.net

Philippines allows entry for vaccinated tourists

Moscow [Russia], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Philippines has opened borders for tourists who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Friday. Tourists are required to be fully immunized with vaccines approved by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization or the...
bulletin-news.com

The Philippines Announces it will Reopen its Borders Soon

The Philippines’ Department of Tourism declared on Friday, November 19, that it plans to open its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from “green list” nations “soon.”. “Allowing visitors from green nations or territories with a high vaccination rate and low infection rate to visit will substantially boost our recovery efforts...
TheStreet

Southeast Asia Reopening, But Tourists are Scarce

Real Money's Alex Frew McMillan is meandering across Southeast Asia, a sun-dappled, balmy region dotted with tens of thousands of islands, mile upon mile of beaches, home to stylish villa resorts. “As a scuba diver, I have spent many happy hours in silent meditation drifting across reefs that explode with...
houstonianonline.com

The US border has reopened for Dutch tourists

Twenty months later he will be able to fly from the Netherlands to the United States again. The US government has reopened its borders to tourists from many countries, including the Netherlands. U.S. correspondent John Postma was also able to fly back to the Netherlands two years later because the...
kelo.com

New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Wednesday that fully vaccinated foreign travellers will be able to enter the country from April 30, easing its border curbs that have been in place since the pandemic hit in March of last year. Fully vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can travel to...
travelawaits.com

New Zealand Announces When It Will Reopen To Tourists

It’s imperative to feel comfortable and safe while traveling. Medjet provides premier air medical transport, travel security, and crisis response memberships, providing peace of mind for an affordable price. New Zealand closed its borders in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began and has essentially remained that way since then....
AFP

Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over virus variant: PM

Japan will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals over the Omicron Covid variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday, just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules. "We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from around the world starting from November 30th," Kishida told reporters. Japan's borders have been almost entirely shut to new overseas visitors for most of the pandemic, with even foreign residents at one point unable to enter the country. In early November, the government announced it would finally allow some short-term business travellers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, while continuing to bar tourists.
AFP

Singapore, Malaysia ease Covid curbs at busy border crossing

Singapore and Malaysia eased coronavirus travel restrictions on one of the world's busiest land borders Monday after nearly two years, allowing some vaccinated people to cross without quarantine. Before the pandemic, about 300,000 people used to commute across the border from Malaysia every day to the neighbouring city-state, to work in areas ranging from public transport to electronics manufacturing. But most travel was abruptly halted in March last year, leaving many who previously commuted, and other Malaysians in Singapore, effectively stuck there as they needed to continue working. From Monday, vaccinated Singaporean and Malaysian citizens, those holding permanent residency status and work permits can cross the one-kilometre (0.6-mile) causeway separating the countries without having to quarantine.
AFP

Fiji proceeds with border reopening despite Omicron

Fiji will press on with plans to reopen its border to international travellers on Wednesday, despite the threat from the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Pacific nation's leader has told parliament. The Omicron variant has rattled global markets and prompted some countries to tighten border controls, with Japan and Israel planning to bar all new foreign travellers.
US News and World Report

Factbox-Global Travel Curbs Triggered by Omicron

(Reuters) - Air travellers to the United States will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as other countries tighten border controls. Following is a snapshot by region of major travel curbs reported by Reuters. AMERICAS. BRAZIL will shut its borders to...
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
CBS San Francisco

Vietnam Airlines Launches First Non-Stop Service From SFO To Ho Chi Minh City

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco International Airport was lit up in teal and gold Monday night to commemorate the first non-stop service between Vietnam and the United States. It’s another first for SFO as travel during COVID expands. Airport and airline officials say growing demand from the Bay Area is making this possible. The check-in line for Vietnam Airlines inaugural flight from San Francisco to Ho Chi Minh City stretched to the entrance of the international terminal. “I’ve been waiting for this service for over twenty years,” said Sang Nihn. For Nhin, who runs a semiconductor business...
US News and World Report

Foreign Tourists Back in New York, Long Business Recovery Seen Ahead

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York has launched its largest tourism advertising campaign in history. John F. Kennedy International Airport bustles again with foreign passengers. The holiday season promises peak travel cheer, with more visitors on streets and in stores. But souvenir shops, horse carriage drivers and small businesses that...
AFP

World squash event in Malaysia axed after Israelis barred

A major squash tournament in Malaysia has been cancelled, the sport's governing body said, after the Muslim-majority country sparked anger by refusing to grant visas for Israeli players. It is the latest instance of the Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, barring the country's athletes. The World Team Championship for men had been due to take place in Kuala Lumpur on December 7-12 with 26 squads participating. But the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Malaysia's squash body said that it had been axed because of the "possibility that some nations would be unable to compete due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas".
