Tepco Finds Melting of Ice Wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Plant

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will launch remedial works at the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to strengthen an ice wall intended to halt the flow of groundwater after...

Nature.com

Visualization of radiocesium distribution in surface layer of seafloor around Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant

Large quantities of volatile radionuclides were released into the atmosphere and the hydrosphere following the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP) accident on March, 2011. Monitoring of radiocesium in sediment is important for evaluating the behavior of radiocesium in the environment and its effect on aquatic organisms. In this study, the radiocesium distribution in the surface sediment around the FDNPP was visualized as a radiocesium concentration map using periodical survey data from a towed gamma-ray detection system. The uncertainty of the radiocesium map was evaluated via comparison with a large amount of sediment core sample data. The characteristics of the radiocesium distribution were examined considering the seafloor topography and a geological map, which were obtained via acoustic wave survey. The characteristics of the formation of 137Cs anomaly at the estuaries were analyzed using a contour map of 137Cs concentration combined with water depth. Validation of the created map showed that it was comparable with actual sediment core samples. The map generated using the towed radiation survey depicted the 137Cs concentration distribution as the position resolution of a 1Â km mesh. Finally, the 137Cs concentration decreased with time in consideration of such uncertainty.
Reuters

Japan to allocate $5.2 billion to fund chip plants by TSMC, others - Nikkei

(Reuters) - Japan will allocate about 600 billion yen ($5.2 billion) from its fiscal 2021 supplementary budget to support advanced semiconductor manufacturers including the world’s No. 1 contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), Nikkei reported on Tuesday. As part of the stimulus package, the Japanese government will invest about...
International Atomic Energy Agency

Fukushima-Daiichi Conference News Video

The International Conference on a Decade of Progress after Fukushima-Daiichi focused on looking back on the lessons learned, experiences shared, results, and achievements from actions undertaken by national, regional, and international communities following the accident and identifying ways for further strengthening nuclear safety. Pursuing these objectives, the Conference gathered internationally recognized high-level safety experts and other leaders to discuss initiatives taken in the aftermath of the accident, and initiatives for further strengthening nuclear safety.
world-nuclear-news.org

Fukushima water release will have minimal impact, Tepco says

The effects on the public and the environment of the discharge of treated water at the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea will be minimal, Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) said today. The company has released the results of a radiological impact assessment using methodology developed in accordance with internationally recognised methods.
Benzinga

Japan Earmarks $5.2B For TSM, Micron, Other Chip Plants

Japan looks to allocate ¥600 billion ($5.2 billion) from its FY21 budget to support advanced semiconductor manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), Nikkei Asia reports. The Japanese government will invest ¥400 billion in a new factory by TSM in Kumamoto prefecture, southwest Japan. The government will invest...
Nature.com

Effects of species and geo-information on the Cs concentrations in edible wild mushrooms and plants collected by residents after the Fukushima nuclear accident

After the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP), much of the wild and edible mushrooms and plants in the surrounding areas were contaminated with radiocesium (137Cs). To elucidate their concentration characteristics, we analyzed 137Cs radioactivity data in edible forest products brought in for food inspection by the residents of Kawauchi Village, 12"“30Â km away from the FDNPP, from 2012 to 2019. A Bayesian model to estimate 137Cs concentration was constructed. Parameters of the normalized concentration of species (NCsp) for mushrooms were similar to those of the same species obtained in a previous study. Although NCsp values were highly varied among species, mycorrhizal mushrooms tended to have high NCsp values, followed by saprotrophic mushrooms, and wild edible plants values were low. Also, half of mycorrhizal mushroom species (8 of 16) showed an increasing trend in concentration with time; however, saprotrophic mushrooms and wild plants generally demonstrated a decreasing trend (22 of 24). The model considering the sub-village location information decreased the error of individual samples by 40% compared to the model not considering any location information, indicating that the detailed geo-information improved estimation accuracy. Our results indicate that the radioactivity data from samples collected by local residents can be used to accurately assess internal exposure to radiation due to self-consumption of contaminated wild mushrooms and plants.
AFP

Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over virus variant: PM

Japan will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals over the Omicron Covid variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday, just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules. "We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from around the world starting from November 30th," Kishida told reporters. Japan's borders have been almost entirely shut to new overseas visitors for most of the pandemic, with even foreign residents at one point unable to enter the country. In early November, the government announced it would finally allow some short-term business travellers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, while continuing to bar tourists.
