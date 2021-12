He might be a 55-year-old father who lives in Cartago, Costa Rica. He socializes at least six hours a day and has a handful of good friends. He sleeps between seven and nine hours per night, wakes to a big breakfast, walks to work and eats at least six servings of vegetables per day. He’s a soccer fan. He puts in fewer than 40 hours per week at a job with friends he enjoys being around. He watches no more than an hour of TV a day. He spends at least two hours every week volunteering, and he worships on the weekend. He makes enough money for food, a roof over his family’s heads, schooling for his children and basic health care. He trusts the local police, the politicians governing his country and his neighbors.

