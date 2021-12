On November 26, pharmaceutical stocks turned out to be an oasis in the desert. The sector that was losing its sheen as India moved to normalcy found itself in the spotlight. The Nifty Pharma index gained 1.7% today in sharp contrast with Nifty50’s 2.91% loss on Friday. The index gained 2.34% in a week whereas Nifty50 declined 4.16%. The Pharma index returned 16.91% in a year against 31.3% by Nifty50. Apart from pharma stocks, healthcare stocks especially diagnostic stocks also witnessed a rally. Although we don't know in detail about the possible new Covid-19 variant found in South Africa with a large number of mutations, pharma stocks have already caught a frenzy. Let’s take a quick look at some pharma stocks poised to gain out of this situation.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO