ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Heelys is on a Roll

By FMG Studios
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnfdv_0d776l7y00

At the beginning of 2021, BBC International acquired Heelys , taking the original wheeled shoe from fun experience and must-have accessory to an evolving lifestyle brand.

Considering the unique nature of Heelys, there is a lot more to come and BBC International says it believes it has only scratched the surface. Looking to the future Seth Campbell, corporate president of BBC International, and Josue Solano, chief executive officer at BBC International say that consumers can look forward to Heelys expansion into a full lifestyle brand, looking to new categories that are relevant to consumer beyond footwear.

“Heelys is the original, authentic wheeled shoe and that’s core to the brand,” said Solano. “We’ve seen how much joy that Heelys brings to our consumers and it really is a whole lifestyle. Now owning the brand we’ll be able to layer in relevant items that go along with the lifestyle.”

While the company could not disclose specific details of what is to come, the possibilities are endless with opportunities for partnerships and collaborations and a wide range of products including apparel, headwear and luggage.

For BBC International, the past decade has been marked by various licensing deals and direct acquisitions resulting in a stable of brands that is an “A” list in footwear by any measure. And with Heelys, BBC International will write the next chapter of its growth story, leveraging the brand along with its product development and footwear innovation acumen to further expand the company’s global market reach in a post-pandemic market with a full range of products that go beyond footwear.

Already, the company has been able to build up Heely’s loyal customer base and made them more accessible by putting the original wheeled shoe back on shelves at stores including Finish Line, DSW, Journey’s and Zappos, among others and Heelys.com. And lately, everyone from Justin Bieber to JoJo Siwa have been spotted wearing the shoe, effectively making Heelys the latest must-have accessory.

But celebrities aren’t the only ones wearing the original wheeled shoe. In conversation, Campbell and Solano told Footwear News that under BBC International, consumer expansion has been bolstered by putting design and collaborations that speak to today’s trends first.

Moreover, Solano said, with design now being at the forefront of the brand BBC International has effectively taken what was essentially a toy company trying to make shoes to a proper shoe brand. “It’s about the dedication to having the right product,” he said. “Our design expertise that we have brought to Heelys has enabled us to look beyond what the brand was and had done and with us its really just exploded.”

Having been Heelys’ licensee since 2013, BBC International had already experienced success with strategic collaborations and in the future, the company plans to bring on known designers to bring new style to the shoes. Additionally, BBC International secures its market position with cutting-edge designs, technology and innovation.

“What sets us apart in the market is our ability to design, develop and source unique products across footwear categories and genders,” Solano explained. “We’ve achieved worldwide recognition through a tradition of offering brands consumers want that was made by incorporating cutting-edge (and patented) technology, resulting in superior product quality. With Heelys, BBC has gone a step further by handling all marketing for the brand globally which has included TV, direct-to-consumer platforms and launching a college ambassador program.”

BBC International’s designers lead the market by not only creating fashion-forward looks but by capturing the essence of each of its brands. “There are no cutting corners,” Campbell said. “We maintain brand heritage and authenticity in everything we produce. Collaboration, innovation and design is at the heart of everything we do at BBC International. It was true when my father founded the company. And it is true today.”

Campbell said the company’s influencer collaborations “provide an even further reach across the world. These collabs provide entertaining content and global brand awareness of the original wheeled shoe.” Past collaborations include product programs with Reebok, MTV, Beavis and Butt-Head, Barbie, SpongeBob Squarepants and Marvel. Collaborations rolling out this year include Paul Frank, The Simpsons, Tommy Hilfiger, Rugrats and Star Wars.

“I think the largest thing that you can attribute to the success that we’ve had with Heelys coming from what BBC brought to the table was the variety in product,” said Campbell. “At the end of the day, in this business, it all starts and ends with the product. Our design team has created an unbelievable assortment of products that the kids want to wear and that continues to be where we invest in the business.”

Although the Heelys brand isn’t just for kids anymore. When Heelys first made its debut in the early aughts the skater shoe was a wardrobe highlight of anyone age 6 to 12. But today, as Y2K fashion continues to come back in full force consumers of all ages are getting in on the fun-loving accessory.

Supported by a robust social media marketing campaign that is buttressed by top influences, a college ambassador program and even some celebrities the brand continues to grow its target consumer base each year.

“With our collaborations, we’ve really aged up our audience,” said Solano. “The college ambassador program especially is a great voice for us. We can’t believe how many videos we see of college kids wheeling across the stage at graduation. We know that they reach the older kids and that’s great, but we’ve also seen that they’re really enjoying it. They remember loving Heelys as kids and that nostalgia has given us a large following.”

Christmas of 2019, Solano and Campbell said was a particular turning point for the brand with TikTok showing consumers how Heelys brought them adventure anytime, anywhere. And the sentiment has continued to grow year-round, especially during 2020 when due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations left consumers wanting for fun activities. During the pandemic, Heelys sought to provide that to people and used social media to invite its global audience to participate in different contests using the hashtag #HeelysAtHome.

A few of the influencers that have shared a love of Heelys with their audiences include @CHARLIDAMELIO with over 107 million TikTok followers, @JOSHRICHARDS with over 24 million TikTok followers, 7.4 million Instagram followers ad 2.4 million YouTube followers; @BRYCEHALL with 19.6 million TiTok followers, and 7.9 million Instagram followers; and @AVANI with over 32.5 million followers on TikTok and 16.9 followers on Instagram.

Through TikTok and Instagram, Campbell said, these influencers have also reinfused the excitement around the brand. “We really see an organic interest through all of our ambassadors and other influencers who are reaching out to us to be a part of the program to get the product,” he said. “It’s fun and they enjoy it! They love the experience and that’s been really exciting for us and I think it’s helped us with respect to how we market and how we look at approaching different audiences.”

Looking ahead, BBC International is excited to bring more categories to life through Heelys that are sure to win big with fun-loving audiences on social media and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Done Deals: Authentic Brands Group Partners with SPARC to Grow Reebok in the U.S. + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 30, 2021: Authentic Brands Group has signed a deal with SPARC Group (SPARC) to make it the official licensee and operating partner for Reebok in the U.S. ABG, which acquired Reebok from Adidas earlier this year, will entrust SPARC with sourcing, manufacturing and overseeing retail and e-commerce operations in the U.S. “Reebok is the most monumental acquisition in ABG’s history,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and CEO of ABG. “Because of the reach of Reebok’s...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

ABG’s Jamie Salter Credits His Team and Family Values With His Win for Company of the Year at the 2021 FNAA

Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter said that his team of employees was crucial to winning Company of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. ABG generated nonstop buzz in 2021. The retail powerhouse, led by Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse recently secured a pair of major new investors thanks to its talent in reviving struggling yet iconic brands like Juicy Couture, Lucky Brand, Forever 21, JCPenney, and Barneys New York. In an interview in ABG’s New York offices, Salter said family values live at the center of everything ABG does. “We do believe in family,” he said. “The...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: VF Corp Names New President for Eastpak, JanSport and Kipling + More News

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 30, 2021: VF Corporation had tapped Nina Flood to the newly created role of president of global packs. In this role, Flood will oversee VF’s baggage and luggage division, which includes the Eastpak, JanSport, and Kipling brands. Flood, who joined VF in 2003, most previously served as the president of Eastpak and the president of Kipling. In her new role, Flood will help each brand work together while maintaining their...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Crocs President Michelle Poole Says ‘Being Different,’ Helped the Classic Clog Win Shoe of the Year at the FNAA 2021

Despite their long-criticized past, Crocs are here to stay. And their polarizing silhouette might be the reason why. “Crocs has faced a lot of criticism over the years. But we’ve stuck to whats made us unique,” said the company’s President Michelle Poole, who accepted the Shoe of the Year award for the Crocs Classic Clog at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. “And it turns out that being different has been a key ingredient to our success.” In her acceptance speech, Poole acknowledged the journey of the Crocs Classic Clog, from being criticized for its chunky look to becoming the hottest shoe...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Justin Bieber
Footwear News

Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Collab Is Reportedly Releasing in 2022

The ever-popular Nike SB Dunk is reportedly getting an unexpected collaboration soon. The Swoosh’s skateboarding line appears to have a collaborative SB Dunk Low with the popular camera maker Polaroid on the way after sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of a purported collab on Instagram this week along with the shoe’s release info. The low-top shoe features a predominantly black suede upper that’s offset by various Swoosh logos on the side that are dressed in red, orange, green, and blue hues pulled from the camera maker’s Color Spectrum branding. Adding a touch of contrast to the upper is a...
BUSINESS
WWD

Hollywood Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Designs Capsule for By Far

Click here to read the full article. Accessories brand By Far has been circulating on the arms and feet of young starlets since its launch in 2016. So it makes sense that the brand has now collaborated with the stylist responsible for the wardrobes of Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Normani, Iris Law and others. Mimi Cuttrell, stylist to a slew of young celebrities, has teamed with the Bulgarian brand on a range of bags and shoes. The line will exclusively hit Net-a-porter on Dec. 15 and will be priced from $415 to $665. Select styles will also be available on By...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Designer of the Year Jerry Lorenzo on the California Mule, Taking Time With His New Adidas Partnership and Becoming the Next Ralph Lauren

On Nov. 30, Jerry Lorenzo will be honored as Designer of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about Lorenzo’s rise in American fashion. It’s no secret that Jerry Lorenzo counts Ralph Lauren as a role model. Over the past few years, the designer has often cited the 82-year-old magnate as a figure he looks to within the fashion industry, a blueprint to further developing his 9-year-old brand Fear of God. Once you start looking for the Ralph Lauren parallels, they’re everywhere. Ralph Lifshitz entered through fashion’s side door...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

How On Won on All Fronts to Become the 2021 Brand of the Year

On Nov. 30, On will be honored as Brand of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about its stellar performance. On was a mainstay in headlines throughout 2021. But the brand believes this is simply the culmination of all the work it has put in since its inception. Marc Maurer, co-CEO of On, told FN this month, “We’ve had huge growth every year, we’ve added tons of people every year and we’ve made On a much better place to work. “This was the kind of year where you feel...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#On A Roll#Bbc International#Finish Line#Dsw#Journey#Zappos#Heelys Com
Footwear News

Here Are 5 Reasons Adidas Deserves the 2021 Sustainability Leadership Award

On Nov. 30, Adidas will be honored with the Sustainability Leadership Award at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about its latest eco-minded projects. At Adidas, the drive to improve its environmental impact has become an integral part of its business — at every level. “We have teams fully dedicated to sustainability and identifying new technologies, innovations, materials, designs and processes that are sustainable,” said Caroline Lew-Wolf, VP of business development for Adidas North America. Like many fashion and footwear players, the company has set a goal for its entire...
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

‘Congratulations, We Own Reebok’: Shaq and ABG’s Jamie Salter on the Deal That Landed Them FN’s Company of the Year Award

On Nov. 30, Authentic Brands Group will be honored as Company of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about the company’s whirlwind year of acquisitions and investments. From snapping up Reebok to starting the IPO process, Authentic Brands Group generated nonstop buzz in 2021. The retail powerhouse, led by CEO Jamie Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse, recently secured a pair of major new investors thanks to its talent in reviving struggling yet iconic brands like Juicy Couture, Lucky Brand, Forever 21, JCPenney, and Barneys...
BUSINESS
ana-white.com

Paper Roll Dispenser

This took me about 20 minutes! I love the look of it and that it can just be left out when the kids aren't doing art. A great little item to add to keep the kids busy and inspired. I made a couple of mods from the plan. I used glue and nails instead of pocket holes and I did that bottom board flat instead of on it's side. I also used a little bigger dowel, and bought two rolls of paper on Amazon for $14.I'm giving this to my daughter for her birthday with some fun art supplies, so I think it's a great gift idea for any occasion for those crafty people out there!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
TVShowsAce

Jill Duggar Goes Wild With Radical New Look

Jill Duggar is back and better than ever! The former Counting On star debuted her brand new look on Tuesday evening. What has Jill done this time?. As we recently reported, Jill debuted a slightly new look after a regular trip to the hair salon. At the time, she just got a trim and style, leaving her hair looking healthier and shinier. At the time, she promised a big change soon. She wrote, “Y’all have been asking if I’m gonna change things up big like I talked about doing earlier this summer…Yes! Still planning on it and hoping to soon!”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Drops Baby Weight, Looks Amazing

It has only been four months since Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird gave birth to her second child. Yet, the twenty-one-year-old is feeling herself and looking better than ever. In a Thanksgiving post, along with her husband and two kids, she showed off her post-partum body. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is glowing and looks amazing.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy