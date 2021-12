Six long years ago, when Adele released her last studio effort, 25, it was clear that she had a pop comeback on her mind. It had only been four years since her previous record, the average gap between modern pop albums, but for her fans—aka the entire living world—it had felt like an eternity. Because her second studio album, 2011’s 21, was not just a record, it was a phenomenon, a revolution. Her interpersonal lyrics and immense mezzo-soprano vocal range were enough to create cross-generational appeal to listeners young and old, and it catapulted Adele to unimaginable fame and recognition.

