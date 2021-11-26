Thanksgiving Day tradition returned in 2021: YMCA Turkey Trot

Early on Thanksgiving morning Huntington resident Bea Hartigan will be where she has been for the past 40 years, and it’s not in her kitchen. That comes later. At 7 a.m., she’ll arrive at the start line for the Townwide Fund of Huntington’s traditional Thanks4Giving Day Charity Run at the American Legion Hall on Mill Dam Road in Huntington. The run starts at 9 a.m. Hartigan, 80, has been instrumental in creating and managing the annual four-mile run for decades. The day also includes a children’s fun run.

