Thanksgiving Day tradition returned in 2021: YMCA Turkey Trot

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
Race participants for the 126th annual YMCA “Turkey Trot” will begin picking up their race-day packets Monday, Nov. 22, at the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA located at 150 Tech Drive, Amherst, ahead of the race on Thanksgiving morning. Those participating in the annual tradition can pick up their packets...
Orland Park’s annual Turkey Trot is a holiday mainstay, growing in popularity each year. This year marks the event’s 33rd year. The chip timed race is held on Thanksgiving morning and has become a highly anticipated tradition for many Orland Park residents and their guests looking to kick off the holiday with a brisk run before sitting down to their annual feasts.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are still spots left to participate in the 126th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day in Buffalo. Race organizers says there a few spots remaining, but they believe they will reach the 12,000 capacity before Thanksgiving. The 8k course begins on Delaware Avenue in North...
There's not a better way to get some exercise and help a good cause before that big Thanksgiving dinner than a turkey trot, and the annual Liverpool Turkey Trot is set to take place this Thursday morning at Onondaga Lake Park. The event is back in person after going virtual...
(WIVB) – Western New York’s YMCA Turkey Trot is just two days away – and Wednesday is the last opportunity for runners to pick up their packets before race day. Michael Baggerman and Geoff Falkner from YMCA Buffalo-Niagara stopped by News 4 on Tuesday to talk about this year’s event.
SALISBURY, Md. – Sunday marked the first day of the annual YMCA Turkey Trot 5k. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot are dedicated to the YMCA’s Annual Fund, which supports a multitude of programs for all ages across the shore. This includes local food drives, youth sports, senior training, and after school programming.
Thanksgiving morning marks the return of an in-person Troy Turkey Trot after COVID-19 forced the race to go virtual last year. Thanksgiving morning the Troy Turkey Trot will be held in the Collar City. Event director George Regan says the footrace began in 1916. “This year, 2021, would make its...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Runners in the YMCA Turkey Trot will have dry running conditions and the race should wrap up before the next round of rain moves in. While a few showers will skirt quickly through Western New York early Thursday morning, weather conditions should cooperate for the annual Turkey Trot in downtown Buffalo.
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- Thousands of people packed the streets of Downtown Dallas for the 54th annual YMCA of Dallas Turkey Trot. “There’s just an excitement about this, families here cheering people on, people brought their dogs, it’s just a great way to start Thansksgiving holiday,” said YMCA CEO Curt Hazlebaker. The...
BOYERTOWN PA – Start your Thanksgiving Day in a healthy way by bringing friends and family to the Boyertown Community Park to participate in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run and One-Mile Walk. Held by the Wellness Council of Boyertown, a program of the Boyertown Area Multi-Service, the...
Early on Thanksgiving morning Huntington resident Bea Hartigan will be where she has been for the past 40 years, and it’s not in her kitchen. That comes later. At 7 a.m., she’ll arrive at the start line for the Townwide Fund of Huntington’s traditional Thanks4Giving Day Charity Run at the American Legion Hall on Mill Dam Road in Huntington. The run starts at 9 a.m. Hartigan, 80, has been instrumental in creating and managing the annual four-mile run for decades. The day also includes a children’s fun run.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday morning, thousands returned to the streets for the YMCA 5K Turkey Trot in Colorado Springs. Last year, a virtual race was held because of COVID-19. There were close to 4,000 participants, including Matthew Nelson, who brought his daughters for the first time. "They like being active. They like to
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a hiatus in 2020, the annual Turkey Trot returned to Manito Park on Thursday. The Thanksgiving tradition was “virtual” last year because of the pandemic, but this year, it was back in person. Hundreds of people, some even in costumes, showed up to run three miles...
Are you looking for a healthy, fun way to start the Thanksgiving festivities? If so, I have a great idea for you!. The YMCA is hosting their 24th Annual Turkey Trot at the Colorado Springs Briargate location (4025 Family Place) tomorrow, 25 November, on Thanksgiving Day.
For Pat Glover, it’s special to be able to participate in the Troy Turkey Trot. It’s a race he’s been a part of since 1964, and even won it in 1981. Over the last five decades, Glover has only missed it a handful of times. “It has a lot of...
DALLAS - It was big fun and a big fundraiser for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas on Thanksgiving for Turkey Trot that started at Dallas City Hall. This year’s Turkey Trot, wasn’t quite as massive as years past, but it happened in person. For thousands of North Texas families, this...
