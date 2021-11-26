Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason .A break in the rain overnight combined with less rainfall in the forecast for today will prevent the rivers in Clallam, Jefferson and Snohomish counties from reaching flood stage. The flood watch is cancelled. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is forecast for the North Cascades through early Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
