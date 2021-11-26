ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-26 21:18:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-27 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 09:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Isolated thunderstorms expected today, with a few storms producing small hail An impressive early December weather disturbance will move across the Quad State region today. There appears to be enough cold and unstable air aloft with this disturbance to generate a few thunderstorms as the system moves through the area. Although the thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe limits, a few of the thunderstorms may generate some very small hail. Rainfall associated with this fast moving weather system will remain quite light, generally a tenth of an inch or less. The entire weather system should move east of the Quad State region by sunset today.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burleson, Coastal Galveston, Houston, Inland Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burleson; Coastal Galveston; Houston; Inland Galveston; Trinity DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Burleson, Inland Galveston and Coastal Galveston Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Sheridan, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 12:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Sheridan; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of western and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 16:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 13:39:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 630 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Rain will increase over the North Cascades later today and continue through through tonight. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast by late tonight, though there will be periods of breaks from the steady rain. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...From late tonight to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 28.3 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.3 feet on 12/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 08:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 06:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts to 75 mph just south of Clark. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. The strongest winds will occur from just south of Cody, northward to areas near Clark. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Extreme blowover risk for lightweight and high- profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. This includes Highway 120. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. * OBSERVED WINDS THROUGH 5 AM...A wind gust of 79 mph occurred at 430 AM, 8 miles south of Clark along Highway 120. In Cody, peak winds have generally been between 45 and 60 mph.
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northern Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northern Stillwater HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds gusting to 60 mph. * WHERE...Golden Valley, Musselshell and Northern Stillwater. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These strong winds could down trees and power lines, with power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 630 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Rain will increase over the North Cascades later today and continue through through tonight. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast by late tonight, though there will be periods of breaks from the steady rain. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the river begins overtopping its banks within the City of Ferndale flooding low-lying areas within the City and low pasture lands along the river from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river rose above flood stage at 8:15 this morning and will continue to rise to 18.4 feet late this afternoon. It will then briefly fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight to 17.6 feet and begin rising again late tonight. It will rise to flood stage late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.4 feet on 01/09/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason .A break in the rain overnight combined with less rainfall in the forecast for today will prevent the rivers in Clallam, Jefferson and Snohomish counties from reaching flood stage. The flood watch is cancelled. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is forecast for the North Cascades through early Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 07:43:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit .A break in the rain overnight combined with less rainfall in the forecast for today will prevent the rivers in Clallam, Jefferson and Snohomish counties from reaching flood stage. The flood watch is cancelled. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is forecast for the North Cascades through early Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 09:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills including Interstate 80 from just west of Cheyenne to 10 miles east of Buford. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 06:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 16:46:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Whatcom .A break in the rain overnight combined with less rainfall in the forecast for today will prevent the rivers in Clallam, Jefferson and Snohomish counties from reaching flood stage. The flood watch is cancelled. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is forecast for the North Cascades through early Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph occurring. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harding WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
HARDING COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Perkins County, Butte County and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 05:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In Orange County, the fog will extend inland to around Interstate 5. In San Diego County, the fog will extend inland to near the mesas at times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 16:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Along and east of ridgelines between the Allegheny Front and Interstate 81. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: early Thursday afternoon and again Thursday evening.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

