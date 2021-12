What Are The Symptoms of High Levels of Sodium in Your Blood. Your blood pressure may be high. The kidneys can have trouble filtering wastes from the blood. There are other symptoms associated with high sodium levels, but this is one that people notice first because it has to do with their bodies. When something goes wrong with your body chemistry, you tend to see it quickly because things don’t function as they should be. Unfortunately, this level of efficiency tends to make us take our bodies for granted until something doesn’t work correctly or causes us pain, discomfort, or suffering in some way.

