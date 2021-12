It’s that time of year when I go to the root collar to pick out squashes for our membership shares. I separate out the ones in trouble — blemishes here, a start of rot there. The ones that are too far gone become a feast for the pigs, but the salvageable ones head to the kitchen to be roasted and pureed. This freezes great for dishes later. But sometimes we feel like roasting a whole one (or nearly whole one) and having it for dinner.

RECIPES ・ 6 HOURS AGO