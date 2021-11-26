ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

OCTC to offer evening fiber optics course

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
Owensboro Community & Technical College will begin offering an evening fiber optic systems course beginning in January.

Matthew Monsour, an OCTC assistant professor who will be teaching the course, said several prospective students inquired as to whether an evening option could be available.

“Ask and you shall receive,” he said.

Scott Williams, OCTC president, said OCTC is excited to offer this night course, and that its inception was “due to multiple requests” from industry partners and students.

OCTC has been offering a fiber optics systems course since the beginning of 2021, and it plans to offer at least one a semester. Each class can take up to 10 students.

Fiber optics are taking off locally and worldwide, but the technology has been around since the 1970s, Monsour said.

With Owensboro Municipal Utilities ramping up its fiber optic installations, Monsour said there is a large need for technicians. Fiber optics technicians can also be used within a wide range of industries.

“Fiber optics are thin strands of glass about the size of a human hair,” he said. “They transmit light hundreds of thousands of miles, criss-cross the country, literally go under oceans and connect continents. It’s how the internet and phone systems function.”

The hands-on course teaches theory behind fiber optics, and those who take the course learn about the equipment, how to install it, troubleshoot it and make repairs. The introductory course also covers loss calculations and splices and connections, as well as types of termination, loss measurement and Optical Time Domain Reflectometer use.

No prior experience is necessary to take this course, however, a working knowledge of electronics and electricity is beneficial.

Students who complete the course and pass the final exam with the appropriate score become Certified Fiber Optic Technicians, an industry certification offered by the Fiber Optics Association.

The evening course will take place from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, beginning January 13, 2022. It is a 16-week course.

For questions related to the course or certification please contact matt.monsour@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4643.

Interested students may apply to OCTC at qwensboro.kctcs.edu or get personal assistance by emailing octc.STARTCenter@kctcs.edu or calling 270-686-4522.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

