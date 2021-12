NORMAL — Events are being planned in Normal to commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday. University Galleries, part of Illinois State University's Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts, is one of more than 100 locations around the world holding a screening of the video "Enduring Care" in conjunction with Visual AIDS, a group focused on raising awareness and fighting AIDS through art. A full list of screenings are at visualaids.org.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO