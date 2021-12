Fresh rioting broke out in the Solomon Islands' capital Honiara Thursday, witnesses said, a day after demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and topple Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Protesters defied a lockdown imposed in the wake of Wednesday's unrest and again took to the streets targeting police and businesses in the capital's Chinatown area, a Honiara resident told AFP. The man, who did not want to be named, said police had erected roadblocks but the rioting showed no sign of abating more than 24 hours after erupting outside parliament. "There's mobs moving around, it's very tense," the resident told AFP, as local media reported looting and police using tear gas.

