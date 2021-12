The Rogers High girls’ volleyball team captured the state’s Division II title, by besting previously undefeated West Warwick High at Rhode Island College on Nov. 13. Rogers finished the season with a 20-1 record, their only loss coming against West Warwick earlier in the year. Led by senior Sophie Breitenbach and junior Danaysha Cherry, the Vikings were down two sets to one in the finals, but rallied to force a fifth and final set to prevail 25-15, 13-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-9. Rogers head coach Erin McGloin summed it up after the victory. “Our journey this past season was one for the books,” she said. “We had one of the best players in the state, Sophie Breitenbach, and all of her amazing teammates to carry us to a … title. I will never forget this group and everything that they have done for the Rogers volleyball program. I am so thankful for everyone who made this season so special.” (Photo by Josie Chaves)

WEST WARWICK, RI ・ 13 DAYS AGO