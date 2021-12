In the nearly 40 years since From Her To Eternity, there have been many chapters for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. The band has mutated time and time again, with different aesthetics and voices coming to the fore. In the last 15 years or so, the direction has been partially shaped by Warren Ellis. Though Ellis was a full-time Bad Seed by the end of the ’90s, it was in the ’00s that he and Cave began working together more closely, and the result has been a striking late-career string of albums that at the very least rival the peaks of Bad Seeds history, and often times feel like the best work any of these people have done.

