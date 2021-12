The Undertaker was a guest on WWE's The Bump on Sunday ahead of the Survivor Series pay-per-view and got the chance to reflect on some of his classic moments from his 30-year WWE career. "The Deadman" explained that he always felt a special connection with Survivor Series since he made his debut at the 1990 installment, but his mood changed when the 1993 Survivor Series event was brought up. For those who don't recall, that show saw Undertaker team with Lex Luger and The Steiner Brothers to form The All-Americans as they combatted The Foreign Fanatics — Yokozuna, Crush, Quebecer Jacques and Ludvig Borga — in the show's main event.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO