Horoscope for Friday, 11/26/21 by Christopher Renstrom

By Christopher Renstrom
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES. (March 20 - April 18): How many bridges have you burned recently? Probably more than you wanted to. An apology is the first step to rebuilding them. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Revisit a touchy subject later. When you and the other party convene again, s/he will be more...

