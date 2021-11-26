Pub on Second selling Advent beer calendars

German Lutherans created the Advent calendar in the 19th century to count the 25 days leading up to Christmas.

In recent years, Advent calendars have expanded to include such things as candy and small toys for children.

But why should children have all the fun?

At The Pub on Second, 116A W. Second St., the calendars come with craft beer.

John Condray, one of the owners of The Pub, said he started the Advent beer calendars back when he owned Gambrinus Libation Emporium at the same location from 2009 to 2017.

“Last year, with COVID practically shutting us down, we brought it back to keep our customers engaged with us,” he said. “It has a different craft beer for each day, starting Dec. 1.”

It’s not really a calendar, Condray said.

The beer, either in cans or bottles, comes in two large paper bags, with each day marked with a tag.

Condray said one year he used old liquor boxes that had dividers between the spaces for bottles.

Finding enough boxes and then filling them “was a nightmare,” he said.

“We’re trying to introduce people to different craft beers,” Condray said. “There may be some that they won’t like, but there will be a lot that they will.”

Last year, The Pub delivered the beer because of COVID-19.

This year, people who buy the calendars can pick them up on Monday.

“We’re only doing 25 of them,” Cordray said. “They’re going fast. We close it out at noon on Sunday, so we can get them ready to be picked up.”

The calendars cost $100.

They can be ordered at PubOnSecond.com. Click “order on line” and scroll down to “advent calendars.”

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.