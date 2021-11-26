Ohio State's Michigan Game Trailer Will Have You Ready to Suit Up Yourself

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A year ago around this time, though Michigan football held a Monday press conference in anticipation of facing Ohio State, it didn’t take long before The Game became a casualty of COVID-19. The week before, the Wolverines had to pull out of the Maryland home game due to an influx of COVID-related infections around the team, and the same thing happened the following week. There were rumors circling on both sides. The real story was that Michigan was so decimated, it essentially would be fielding its scout team against Ohio State’s starters. But that didn’t stop speculation in and around Columbus that Michigan could have played, but chose not to so that it didn’t get blown off the field by a Buckeyes team that eventually played in the 2020 national championship game.

