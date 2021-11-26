ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ohio State's Michigan Game Trailer Will Have You Ready to Suit Up Yourself

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody's lacking for juice this week, but Ohio State's trailer for The...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
BuckeyesNow

Game Preview: Ohio State's Big Ten, Playoff Aspirations On The Line Against Michigan State

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Michigan State heads to Columbus on Saturday afternoon to take on Ohio State (12 p.m. on ABC). Both teams sit in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings and the winner will continue to control their own destiny for the Big Ten East Division title. The loser, meanwhile, will suffer their second defeat of the season and be eliminated from both conference and national championship contention.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Game Trailer
100.5 The River

Michigan And MSU: It’s Time To Shut Up And Beat Ohio State

Michigan is ranked above Michigan State in the College Playoff Rankings released Tuesday, making Sparty fans moan about disrespect. Well, here's a way to earn it. Spartan and Wolverine fans love to complain about their programs online. Usually the talk revolves around respect. State fans feel like their always the underdog, having to take a backseat to Michigan and their arrogant boosters.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Game of the week: 5 things to know about Michigan State-Ohio State

Each Friday during the season, we spotlight the best game that weekend. This week, it’s No. 7 Michigan State (9-1) at No. 4 Ohio State (9-1) in a Big Ten showdown. Ohio State is known for its prolific offense; the Buckeyes lead the nation in total offense (550.0 yards per game), yards per play (8.03) and points per game (46.3). Considering the Spartans have surrendered an astounding 1,597 yards in their past three games (an average of 532.3 yards per game), it’s going to take yeoman work from Michigan State’s offense to make this interesting. Thing is, Michigan State has the potential to do just that. Just ask Michigan’s touted defense how tough it is to stop the Spartans.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
247Sports

Game Data: Ohio State welcomes Michigan State for critical top-10 match-up

No. 4 Ohio State will wrap up its home schedule with a critical Big Ten showdown with No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium (noon, ABC). The Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0) are looking to clinch a tie for their 10th straight Big Ten divisional championship, although they would not qualify for the Big Ten championship game unless No. 6 Michigan also loses at Maryland on Saturday. Failing that, OSU would need to win next week’s regular season finale at Michigan to punch their ticket to Indianapolis.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross addresses 2020 rumors that Michigan ducked Ohio State: 'It’s B.S. to be honest with you'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A year ago around this time, though Michigan football held a Monday press conference in anticipation of facing Ohio State, it didn’t take long before The Game became a casualty of COVID-19. The week before, the Wolverines had to pull out of the Maryland home game due to an influx of COVID-related infections around the team, and the same thing happened the following week. There were rumors circling on both sides. The real story was that Michigan was so decimated, it essentially would be fielding its scout team against Ohio State’s starters. But that didn’t stop speculation in and around Columbus that Michigan could have played, but chose not to so that it didn’t get blown off the field by a Buckeyes team that eventually played in the 2020 national championship game.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eleven Warriors

Sevyn Banks Listed As Game-Time Decision, Emeka Egbuka Unavailable for Ohio State’s Game Against Michigan State

Ohio State will be without its lead kickoff returner and could be without one of its starting cornerbacks for Saturday’s game against Michigan State. Emeka Egbuka, who has the nation’s fourth-highest kickoff return average with 417 yards on only 13 kickoff returns this year, is among 15 Ohio State players who are listed as unavailable for Saturday’s game against Michigan State.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy