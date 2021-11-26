ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

‘I’ll try to get across’: people camped out in Dunkirk still hope to reach UK

By Dan Sabbagh Defence and security editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRvzC_0d76zn2X00

Everybody at the camp on the outskirts of Dunkirk, little more than a scrappy collection of tents with no toilets or running water, has heard about the 27 people who drowned on Wednesday .

Everybody knows the risks. But everybody says they still have the same plan, to try to get on a boat to the UK, because they do not believe that death will come to them – and because of their hope for a better life.

Mira, an Iraqi Kurd, said he left the city of Sulaymaniyah because “there is no life” at home, a simple phrase repeated by many in and around the camp. He acknowledges that travelling by boat to Britain “is very dangerous; there will be big waves”, but he is ready to make the perilous journey in the hope of eventually making money to send back home.

Like Mira, many in the camp say they have come via Belarus. Muhammed, who looks far older than the 17 years he says he is, said he flew to Qatar, then Minsk before getting across the border into Poland. After that, getting across Germany to northern France was straightforward – but the next part was not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqcfp_0d76zn2X00
Charities say that the number of people in camps in France’s northern region is down overall because of the autumn cold. Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

“The police found me and moved me to a hotel near the Spanish border. But I don’t want to go to Spain, I want to come to England. I have friends in Nottingham, in London and Birmingham,” he said. “So I came back here and I will try to get across and join them” – to conclude a journey that has already taken him well over a month.

Mohammed said he would have to find $2,000 to pay a people smuggler for a journey that costs a fraction of that price on a ferry. It was not immediately clear where that money would come from, although others in the camp said that family members at home were paying on their behalf.

Related: Channel drownings: what happened and who is to blame?

Campsites such as the one outside Dunkirk, which is by a canal and disused railway line, are at the mercy of the French authorities, where charities say police raids can take place as frequently as every couple of days.

As a result, the site is extremely basic; there is minimal protection from the cold, with heating provided by open fires during daytime. There is food relief, and charities that provide free wifi and electricity, allowing people to crowd around and charge their mobile phones, but there are no toilets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2gkC_0d76zn2X00
Charities provide free electricity for people to charge their phones. Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

Ten days ago, a nearby site near a shopping mall was broken up on the orders of France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin. The directive came after the number of migrants, the majority of whom are young adult men, had more than doubled from an estimated 400 to more than 1,000.

The change in numbers, it would appear, came after Belarus’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, opened up his country to people hoping to come to Europe. But charities say that the number of people in camps in France’s northern region is down overall because of the autumn cold.

Iraqi Kurds dominate the camp near Dunkirk, but people from countries such as Sudan and Eritrea tend to locate in nearby Calais. “Just in and around Calais we think the number now is closer to 1,000; it was 2,000 before in the summer,” says Álvaro Lucas, the coordinator for the charity Refugee Info Bus, which provides information services, phone charging and wifi around Calais.

What has given the crisis more prominence is the growing numbers attempting to cross the Channel by boat, with the greater risk to life. Matt Cowling, an operations coordinator with Care4Calais, a relief charity, said: “What is so frustrating is that we are talking about only 1,500 or 2,000 people who want to come to the UK; it feels a problem that could easily be solved if there was a different approach.”

• This article was amended on 26 November 2021 to clarify the services provided by Refugee Info Bus.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Channel drownings: what happened and who is to blame?

At least 27 people have drowned in the Channel while trying to cross from France to the UK on Wednesday. An emergency search was sparked at about 2pm on Wednesday when a fishing boat sounded the alarm after spotting several people at sea off the coast of France. A joint search-and-rescue operation by British and French authorities was launched, and eventually called off late on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

If people arrive illegally, they must be sent away

The drownings in the Channel last week were the tragic, but entirely predictable, outcome of our longstanding inability to secure our borders. People have been dying in the Channel for years, though not on the same awful scale. Twenty-seven are dead, including a pregnant woman and three children. Our first thought must be one of sympathy, but we should also consider why this keeps happening. The migrants – that is the right word – believe that the quickest way to a new life in Britain is to take to a small boat. They are right. Our asylum policy gives perverse incentives for people to risk everything in an illegal crossing. It must change.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Muhammed
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘This is no life’: Migrants in bitterly cold Dunkirk camp ask why England isn’t doing more to help

Migrants living in the bitter cold in a Dunkirk campsite have asked why the UK does not do more to help them, just days after 27 people died crossing the English Channel. Rows of tents have been pitched next to a disused railway track in Grande-Synthe in northern France, as people there told The Independent they dreamed of having a safe life in England.Some had even tried to cross the English Channel several times, but ended up back in France after their attempts failed due to issues with the boat or being stopped by police.Pleas for safe routes to...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Calais#Eritrea#Uk#Dunkirk#Iraqi#Spanish
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Country
Qatar
BBC

Inside Dunkirk's new migrant camp

Twenty-seven people headed for the UK have drowned in the English Channel near Calais after their boat sank. Last week French police officers evicted up to 1,500 people from a camp in Grande Synthe, Dunkirk, dubbed the 'New Jungle’. But many have now settled at a site down the road...
U.K.
Sunderland Echo

UK consumers intend to ‘pull out all the stops’ in the hope they’ll make Christmas COVID-free

Researchers polled 2,000 adults and found 36 per cent are worried a lockdown will come into effect over the holidays and prevent them from seeing their loved ones. To try to reduce the likelihood of this happening this year, more than a third (34 per cent) will limit contact with the wider public by doing all their festive shopping over the internet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Cricket-Thirty six people reach out to Yorkshire’s whistleblower hotline

(Reuters) – As many as 36 people have contacted Yorkshire’s new whistleblower hotline since it was launched last week following the allegations of institutional racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the club said on Monday. Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, last week testified before a British parliamentary committee...
SPORTS
Vice

27 People Drowned Trying to Reach the UK

At least 27 people drowned crossing the Channel in an attempt to reach the UK from France. Five women and one child are thought to be among the dead, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said, in what the International Organisation for Migration said was the biggest single loss of life in the Channel since it began keeping records in 2014.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

67K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy