Editor's note: Seeking a merrier Christmas this time

Years ago, after my grandma died, my family and I were going through her house and stumbled across a diary she had written when she was 16-years old. My two sisters and I sprawled across the bed sideways, so we could all read it at the same time. It was a fascinating glimpse into the early life she lived, long before she was our grandmother. This small year in her life was preserved for us to read. It was an incredible gift.

