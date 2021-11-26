ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Editor's note: Seeking a merrier Christmas this time

By Ken Sury
WacoTrib.com
 5 days ago

Christmas comes every year, but it doesn’t always arrive with the same level of excitement for us. Last year that was definitely the case as COVID-19 put a crimp in many of our holiday plans. Visits to Grandma’s house were either canceled because of coronavirus concerns or many of us took...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Stroup: It’s always Christmas time

‘Twas a month before Christmas and just as before. It seemed way too soon to hang holiday décor. I’d barely boxed up ornaments from last year’s tree. Well maybe not really, but that’s how it felt to me. How could twelve months have passed by so quick. For the annual...
FESTIVAL
Daily Evergreen

Letter from the editor: Season of gratitude, time for rest

In this season of gratitude, my staff and I would like to thank our readers and the WSU and Pullman communities for the support, feedback and encouragement. The pandemic brought about many challenges to our student newspaper, but we survived. We are still here to serve our readers. Many people...
PULLMAN, WA
msu.edu

Editor’s note: The write stuff

Years ago, after my grandma died, my family and I were going through her house and stumbled across a diary she had written when she was 16-years old. My two sisters and I sprawled across the bed sideways, so we could all read it at the same time. It was a fascinating glimpse into the early life she lived, long before she was our grandmother. This small year in her life was preserved for us to read. It was an incredible gift.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News19 WLTX

Turkey's done, time to get the Christmas tree

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Each year, the anticipation of Christmas seems to start a little earlier. Thanksgiving over and leftovers packed neatly away with, many are ready to get into the Christmas spirit by getting their tree. The South Carolina Farmer’s market is hosting several wholesale tree vendors with a variety...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
fox8live.com

It’s that time of year, Christmas trees are coming to town

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year to celebrate happiness and cheer. A better way to do that is with a Christmas tree. Big Fat Christmas Tree Company is back offering amazing Christmas trees for you and your family. The Christmas tree lot is located at 4937 Veterans...
METAIRIE, LA
msu.edu

Editor’s note: Giving thanks

Every November I head to that other university down the road — you know, the one we keep dominating in football — to get a yearly checkup on my heart. My heart bleeds green and white, but I do trust the maize and blue to make sure it’s beating properly. (Did I mention my awesome nurse happens to be a Spartan?)
RELIGION
Daily Californian

Editors’ Note: Happy Thanksgiving from The Clog

The much anticipated Thanksgiving break is finally here! We hope you’re able to take this time to catch a break from the hustle and bustle of classes, eat some great food and spend some quality time with family and friends, while also practicing gratitude towards yourself and others. To keep...
BERKELEY, CA
wnctimes.com

What's The Word? Words of Christmas Time Past

Well, since it's Christmas Time, thought it would be fun to look at words from Christmas that are no longer used, or like today's word, Sugar Plum ... used in songs, but we don't know their meaning. Twas the Night Before Christmas,. The children were nestled all snug in their...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#National Philanthropy Day#Ncaa Tournament#Pfizer#Baylor
theburgnews.com

December Editor’s Note

I learned something recently that I found interesting. Around Harrisburg, the earliest sunset of the year is not the winter solstice, as I had long believed, but two weeks earlier, on Dec. 7. This news made me feel a little bit better about this time of year. As long-time readers...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Gate City

It's St. Barnabas Christmas concert time again

It was a winter day in December, 1871, when the doors of St. Barnabas, church, in Montrose, first opened its doors for a Christmas service. The building of this old stone church was begun about 1868, but wasn’t finished to the point it could be used until 1871. Local carpenters...
RELIGION
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: This is not a eulogy

It was a long year, during which he rarely left his chair in the living room and, later, the hospital bed. His was a slow ride: painful, desperate. At the end he was so weak he could barely speak, yet so strong he clung to life for days after he’d stopped eating and drinking.
BEAUFORT, SC
thestatehousefile.com

Salvation Army aims to make Christmas merrier for those would otherwise go without

INDIANAPOLIS—Red kettles have been catching donations for poverty-stricken families for over 100 years. It started in 1891 in San Francisco, when Salvation Army Capt. Joseph McFee was concerned by the number of families who would be going hungry on Christmas. He thought back to when he was a sailor in England and donations for the poor would be put in a large kettle pot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
santansun.com

Chandler readies a merrier Christmas celebration

Chandler readies a merrier Christmas celebration By Ken Sain, Staff Writer. More than 1,900 people watched Chandler kick off the holiday season last year – but only online because the pandemic forced folks to stay home. This year, Chandler is ready to welcome citizens back in person with its traditional...
CHANDLER, AZ
Student Life

Editor’s Note season 2 episode 9: The people of WashU

Just in the past week, the Scene section of Student Life, which explores the people, places and things that make up the Washington University community, featured stories about Sakeenah, a living learning community for Muslim-American students, WashU students who got married in college and a faculty fellow. Senior Multimedia Editor Kamala Madireddi spoke with Senior Scene Editors sophomore Olivia Poolos and sophomore Julia Robbins about how they’ve been leading the section this semester. Theme music by Copy Chief JJ Coley.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Channel 3000

Editor’s Note: A snowy state of mind

We didn’t totally plan this, but this December issue turned into quite the celebration of winter. You might be thinking, “Wait, my local magazine that’s known for hyping up all that makes Madison great wants me to see the good in our coldest, longest season?”. Big surprise, I know. But...
MADISON, WI
WacoTrib.com

Mind Matters: More joy this holiday season? Try thinking like a child

Can you remember a time when holidays were magical? Did you look forward to holidays and savor the special moments without any stress or worry?. The joy and wonder of the holiday season are most easily felt by children. It’s not so easy to return to the carefree mindset of childhood as the holidays approach. However, thinking more like a child may help infuse more joy into your holiday season.
SOCIETY
WacoTrib.com

Christmas-centric Waco weekend opens seasonal events

Call it pent-up demand for in-person Christmas celebrations that largely went virtual or postponed altogether due to COVID-19, but there's a lot of Christmasing in store this weekend, from tree lighting, Santa visits and light displays to holiday decorations and shopping. Kicking much of that off Friday night — at...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Religion: Thanksgiving and Black Friday

It’s that time of year: crisp and cool mornings, children kicking through leaves scattered about the lawn, football stadiums packed with cheering fans, parades with marching bands and the smell of turkey baking in the oven. Once again, after the COVID-19 interruption, laughter fills our homes where family and friends gather around the table. I like Thanksgiving and everything that goes with it: cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and pie (any kind of pie). And I like dressing. Those with southern roots cook cornbread dressing. Turkeys come and turkeys go, but my wife’s cornbread dressing is to die for. She learned the recipe from her mother: cornbread, celery, onions, chopped boiled eggs, broth, butter and other ingredients I will never figure out. With giblet gravy, it is a meal-in-itself.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy