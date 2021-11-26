Businesses hope you will 'Shop Small Saturday'

Daryl Jowell of Bella Mea's checks the tags on Barefoot Dreams blankets and scarves. Jowell said Barefoot Dreams goods are "sweeping the country." CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

When Billie Flinn shops for things to sell at her clothing store, she sometimes has particular people in mind.

"I have several customers like that," she said. "I know some of the colors that are their favorite colors. Betty likes green. Shirley likes to get things that are black."

Smaller, local businesses are like that, said Flinn, owner of Bella Mea's.

"They cater to their customers more," she said. "They cater to their customers and they know what they like and don't like."

Saturday marks Shop Small Saturday, American Express card's annual push for people to spend their money in smaller stores.

Shop Small Saturday also marks the start of MyMuskogee Christmas, the scratch-off card campaign sponsored by Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce.

"There is a $500 cash card that is somewhere out there," said Corynne Jewson, chamber programs and communications director. "Underneath the scratchers are discounts for local shops. There's free merchandise. There's free meals at local restaurants and cash prizes, as well."

Jewson said the chamber distributed 5,000 cards to 17 participating businesses. People scratch off a covering on the card to discover the directions underneath.

"This is the largest year to date for MyMuskogee Christmas in the amount of participants and the amount of cards issued," she said. "It's really exciting to see the momentum of this program."

She said the chamber distributed 2,600 cards in 2020. This is the fourth year the chamber has done MyMuskogee Christmas.

Haley Frix shows some unique items she has at her store, Broadway Market, which is one of 17 businesses participating in MyMuskogee Christmas. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

"The goal for this program is entice shoppers to stay local and maybe even try a merchant they have never been to during the holiday shopping season," Jewson said.

People can ask for a card at any location, but making a purchase is preferred, she said. The discounts and promotions are good until Jan. 31 she said.

MyMuskogee Christmas is presented by the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Muskogee, sponsored by the Bank of Oklahoma and Bravado Wireless.

Haley Frix, owner of Broadway Market, said shopping locally helps Muskogee grow.

"When you keep your money in Muskogee, good things come of it," she said. "Small businesses are the ones that give back to their community."

People can shop really small at Wagoner Farmers Market's Pop Up Christmas Shop, which runs from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

"The overall purpose is to get people to shop downtown and really just have a good time and be able to find unique, different Christmas gifts you just buy out of a store," said Wagoner Farmers Market coordinator Carol Jones. "We just want to get people to shop local and shop small. We thought this would be a great way to do this."

She said there will be more than 20 vendors, selling ABT Designs, beaded jewelry, fragrances, digital printing, jams and jellies. There also will be a wine tasting booth.

Jones said the Christmas Shop will be held before and after the Wagoner Farmers Market Twinkle Run 5-K.

If you shop:

WHAT: MyMuskogee Christmas.

WHEN: Saturday through Christmas Day.

CARDS AVAILABLE AT:

• Runt's Bar-B-Q & Grill, 3003 W. Okmulgee Ave.

• Broadway Market, 523 W. Broadway.

• Kristie's Scrub Shop, 517 W. Broadway.

• Harmony House, 208 S. Seventh St.

• The Real Okie Shop, 310 W. Broadway.

• The Break, 310 S. Third St.

• The Festive Nest, 107 N. Main St.

• Queen City & Co., 109 N. Main St.

• Okie Outfitters, 113 N. Main St.

• Hattie's House and Vintage Market, 200 S. Main St.

• Pinon Creek Trading Co., 112 S. Main St.

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 319 W. Shawnee Bypass.

• Rib Crib, 150 W. Shawnee Bypass.

• Smack That, 407 N. York St.

• York Street Tire, 2001 N. York St.

• Factory Connection, 2246 E. Shawnee Bypass.

• Muskogee Golf Club, 2400 N. Country Club Road.

WHAT: Shop Fort Gibson First.

WHEN: Through Dec. 17.

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT:

• Keith Hardware & Supply.

• Armstrong Bank, Fort Gibson.

• The Tracks Coffee Shop and Eatery.

• Okie Country 101.7.

• Firstar Bank, Fort Gibson.

• Rustic Elegance.

• Fort Quick Stop.

• Fort Gibson Tire & Wheel.

• Boomarang Diner, Fort Gibson.

• AB Coffee House.

• Noel Cox Photography.

• The Purple Lion.

WHAT: Wagoner Farmers Market Pop Up Christmas Shop.

WHEN: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: South Main Street in Wagoner.