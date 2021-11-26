ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson reboots 'Bridges' for USA

By Jay Bobbin
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Johnson's career has been motoring along since “Nash Bridges,” but now, they're together again. Although his work has been marked lately by such ventures as NBC's “Kenan” (in which he'll continue in its upcoming second season) and the hit movie “Knives Out,” the veteran actor followed his trendsetting “Miami Vice”...

If not for Don Johnson’s gray goatee, this could be 1996 all over again. The dogged Nash Bridges hurtles down San Francisco’s hilly streets chasing a bad guy in his signature yellow ’Cuda convertible. His longtime partner in the Special Investigations Unit, Joe Dominguez (Cheech Marin), holds on for dear life. The familiar scene opens a new USA movie, with the potential to reboot the lighthearted CBS cop show 20 years after the series ended.
“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
Nash Bridges fans received more intel on the USA Network film featuring Don Johnson and Cheech Marin. The duo is together again twenty years after their show aired on CBS. In the reunion movie, Johnson and Marin are joined by Bonnie Somerville, Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, and Jeff Perry. The film will start with a big chase scene that goes wrong. The action then jumps ahead a year, and Nash is working as a bounty hunter, and his former partner now owns a legal marijuana dispensary.
The trailer for the Nash Bridges reunion just dropped before Saturday's premiere, and it might be worth tuning in just to see Willie Brown in a pot dispensary. Your No. 1 movie at the U.S. box office right now is a Ghostbusters sequel. The most anticipated movie of the holiday season is a Matrix sequel. And television knows where its bread is buttered too, as nostalgia-soaked sequels and reboots are a far surer bet than creating original work these days. And so your most anticipated non-football television event of Thanksgiving weekend is the Nash Bridges reunion movie that was shot right here in San Francisco, premiering at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, on the USA Network, and whose trailer is seen below.
