Johnson reboots 'Bridges' for USA

Back in 1994, a movie was made that probably wasn’t the best overall representation of the game of basketball since it went beyond the game, but it was still extremely entertaining and is still one of the many movies that people enjoy watching today given that it featured a few of the more well-respected celebrities of the time period, including Tupac Shakur and Bernie Mac. The story centers around Kyle Watson, a college-bound high school basketball star with a lot of attitude and a great deal of talent. The story also focuses heavily on Thomas Shepard, a former high school star who, following the death of his best friend, saw his basketball aspirations go down the tube. When Shep returns to his hometown after being absent for many years he finds that his young brother Birdie, played by Shakur, is now a major player in the neighborhood and isn’t too thrilled at his return, especially after Shep states that he wants nothing to do with Birdie. In the movie, it’s kind of tough to take Birdie seriously since she appears to be a street hood with a loyal gang of soldiers that do his bidding.
