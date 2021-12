With the pandemic putting toys and other holiday gifts in short supply this year, you might want to consider some living alternatives for those on your gift list. The most obvious holiday plant is the poinsettia. Brought to this country in the 1800s by Joel Poinsett from Mexico, it has become the plant most associated with the holiday season. Poinsettias come in a variety of colors and combinations – even spotted and speckled ones. Poinsettias like bright light and warm temperatures. Water thoroughly when dry but don’t overwater as this will rot the roots of the plant.

