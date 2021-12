According to a federal investigation, the Washington-based artist Lewis Anthony Rath misrepresented himself as a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe in an effort to present totem poles and other crafts he made as authentic Native American artifacts. On November 23rd, a special agent from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filed a complaint against Rath finding him in violation of four counts of Misrepresentation of Indian Produced Goods and Products, one count of Unlawful Possession of Golden Eagle Parts, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Migratory Bird Parts. The complaint followed an two-year investigation by the USFWS in...

