Julia Child first appeared as a guest in a book review program for educational TV called "I've Been Reading." But when she showed WGBH audiences how to cook an omelet live, she struck a chord with viewers, and a star was born. From the moment she first appeared as the star of her own show, viewers knew they were seeing something different in the budding television chef. A cooking program had never been done before, and her very presence TV made viewers take a second look because — as her old friends and co-workers point out in the documentary "Julia" — most of the women on television during the early 1960s were considered props, and hardly called any attention to themselves.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO