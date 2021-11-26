ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Investors Warm Up To Burlington Stores, Inc

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Pricing Power Lifts Burlington Stores

Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) experienced a bit of volatility in the wake of the Q3 report that had the first down 5.0% in premarket action and then up more than 8.0% by the close of the session. The move was driven by inflationary woes that were offset by what appears to be significant pricing powers. The company says it’s been gaining market share in the face of its competition’s higher prices and sees that as an opportunity to drive further market share gains and increase their own prices as well. In our view, this is a win-win that has the company set up for significant earnings leverage and margin expansion in the coming year.

Results Are What’s Driving Burlington Stores Higher

Burlington Stores reported a mixed quarter to be sure but that is only relative to the analyst’s consensus estimates and really only in regard to the GAAP earnings. The GAAP EPS of $0.20 missed the analyst’s consensus by $0.97 but there is a mitigating factor to be aware of. The company paid down some debt unexpectedly and that accounts for $1.22 per share in GAAP earnings. While we don’t like to see earnings miss, we love to see debt coming down and for companies like this to go net cash on the balance sheet.

That aside, the company produced $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter or up 37.7% from last year and 30% from 2019. The revenue also beat the consensus estimate by 220 basis points and it looks like margins are holding up as well. On a comp basis, comp-store sales are up 16.6% in the two-year stack and on an upward trajectory.

Moving down the report, the company experienced some margin pressures but was able to offset it somewhat via reduced promotional activity. The company’s gross margin shrank 100 basis points, a small amount for a company not raising prices, on an 80 basis point improvement in merchandise margin, and a 180 basis point increase in freight costs. In addition, there was some pressure at the operating level as well with the cost of securing and procuring products rising 92% on a YOY basis. Despite this, SG&A expenses rose only 0.1% as a percentage of revenue and left bottom-line results well above the Marketbeat.com consensus.

On the bottom line, the company’s GAAP EPS of $0.20 missed by $0.97 but, when adjusted for debt repayment, comes in well above the average target. On an adjusted basis, the company reported $1.36 in earnings to beat the consensus by $0.09.

The Analysts Like Burlington Stores

At least three major sell-side firms have come out with positive commentary on Burlington since the release of earnings. The consensus is a firm Buy with upward pressure on the Marketbeat.com consensus price target. The consensus price target is up nearly 50% in the last 12 months and 3% in the last 90 days with the trend in revisions still upward. The consensus price target implies about 25% of upside for the stock and is far short of the high-price target of $427. The high price target was set by JP Morgan after the previous earnings report and implies about 50% of upside is still available.

The Technical Outlook: Burlington Stores Is Bottoming

Shares of Burlington Stores hit support a few weeks ago and now appear to be reversing. Price action shot up more than 8% on the Q3 earnings news and is now above the short-term moving average. The move appears to be a double-bottom but it is still early in the pattern. Resistance is at the baseline of $300 and it may be strong. A move above the baseline would be very bullish and confirm a reversal in the stock bringing targets in the range of $340 into the play.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKMKb_0d76uedH00

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Is West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) a Great Growth Stock?

Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Gross Margin#Investors#Burlington Stores#Pricing Power Lifts#Burl#Q3
Investor's Business Daily

Burlington Stores Beats, Dollar Tree Rolls Out Higher Prices As Discounters Face Rising Costs

Burlington Stores (BURL) topped third-quarter earnings views early Tuesday, while Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported results that largely matched expectations and said it would roll out higher prices nationwide. Burlington stock and Dollar Tree stock both rose. The specialty discounters released the results as they try to maintain low prices even...
RETAIL
investing.com

Burlington Stores Shares Pop After MKM Calls Them a Buy

Investing.com — MKM Partners provided a bullish view on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL ) shares following its third-quarter earnings report. Burlington shares rose 10% on Tuesday after it reported top and bottom-line growth. CEO Michael O'Sullivan told investors ""clearly we are taking market share" after the company's total sales...
RETAIL
sgbonline.com

Burlington Stores See Same-Store Sales Climb 16 Percent Against Q319

Burlington Stores, Inc. reported earnings and sales gains for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 against the third quarter of 2019 but also said freight and supply chain challenges pressured margins in the period. Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “We are very pleased with our third-quarter results. We continued to...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Burlington Stores Stock Climbs on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

Burlington Stores (BURL) - Get Burlington Stores, Inc. Report shares climbed on Tuesday after the discount department store chain posted better-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter earnings. Shares of the Burlington, N.J., company at last check were up 8.1% to $284.. Burlington said it made its earnings comparisons to the third quarter of 2019...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) dropped 0.61% to $275.00 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.18% to 4,513.04 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.34% to 34,022.04. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $20.65 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Pick Whirlpool (WHR) Stock At Present?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy