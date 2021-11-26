ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ole Miss Brilliantly Trolls Mississippi State Fans On Twitter After Egg Bowl Win

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMJ8v_0d76udkY00

It wouldn't be the Egg Bowl without a little postgame fun.

View the original article to see embedded media.

When players and fans from opposing teams enter Davis Wade Stadium to face Mississippi State, they are greeted by ringing of the university's infamous cowbells and constant "Hail State" chants from fans and alums.

Following the Ole Miss's 31–21 victory over the Bulldogs in the 2021 Egg Bowl , the Rebels decided to poke fun at the Mississippi State tradition. The Ole Miss official football account tweeted a picture of a cowbell that featured the mute notification from a phone, signaling that they silenced the ringing of the Bulldogs' bells in the win in Thursday's rivalry game.

Ole Miss claimed its first 10-win season in program history and a New Year's Six bowl berth with Thursday's victory. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin also became the first Ole Miss coach to win his first two Egg Bowls since Billy Brewer in 1983 and 1984.

When it comes to the two teams meeting in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels improved to 58-29-5 and now hold a 16-13-1 advantage over the Bulldogs on Thanksgiving games.

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Larry Brown Sports

Details of Cam Newton’s contract with Panthers revealed

Cam Newton has agreed to a deal to return to the Carolina Panthers, and it seems clear that the team is planning to use him as a starting quarterback. The Panthers announced on Thursday that they have signed Newton. The details of the former NFL MVP’s contract have since been revealed, and they make clear that Newton is expected to be a starter.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Brewer
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Dave Aranda
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott bombarded with ‘GOAT’ comments on Instagram

New England’s love affair with quarterback Mac Jones is still going strong and Patriots fans want the rookie’s girlfriend, Sophie Scott, to know it. Ahead of Thursday night’s showdown between the Patriots (6-4) and the Falcons (4-5) in Atlanta, Scott took to Instagram to promote the clothing retailer, These Three Boutique, while modeling away game attire.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg Bowl#Trolls#Ole Miss#The Egg#American Football#Rebels#Navy Mascot Source
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
thefocus.news

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition updated

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition of the Jackson State coach updated after recent appearance in win over Southern. It’s been a difficult for weeks for Deion Sanders who has missed the Tigers’ last three games due to a serious medical issue. However, on Saturday he returned...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy