ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Clarks Play Jergel’s; Cirque Dreams Holidaze at Benedum (Fri., 11/26/21)

entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1) The Clarks continue to build on their foundation of playing solid working-class rock. The group gained a strong local following in the early ’90s gigging at clubs like Graffiti (remember Graffiti?), and has remained together and active long after nearly every other band on the scene during that era called...

entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to downtown Dayton

It’s going to be a dreamy holiday season at the Victoria Theatre. Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be at the Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton beginning Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. Tickets are available now at daytonlive.org/events/cirque-dreams-holidaze/, at the ticket office, 138 N Main St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by calling 937-228-3630.
DAYTON, OH
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Jergel’s Hosts Donna the Buffalo; CHMH Has Milk Carton Kids; Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers at Club Cafe (Fri., 12/3/21)

1) There are many buffalo references in music—e.g. the former band Grant Lee Buffalo, the song “Buffalo Stance” by Neneh Cherry, and Ted Nugent’s “The Great White Buffalo.” Another interesting buffalo is Donna the Buffalo, a band that plays across the musical genres of folk, rock, country, bluegrass, and zydeco, and hails from the Finger Lakes region of New York. The songwriting heart of the band is composed of Jeb Puryear and Tara Nevins, both of whom perform vocals and are multi-instrumentalists. They even have a “Funky Side.” Donna the Buffalo is one of the founding/host bands for the Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance and additionally the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival. Followers of the band are known collectively as “The Herd.” The band got its name when the musicians mis-heard a friend suggesting the name Dawn of the Buffalo. In 2018 The Buffalo released a new studio album, Dance in the Street, with noted producer/ engineer Rob Fraboni who has worked on projects for Eric Clapton, The Band, Bob Dylan, and The Rolling Stones, Tiger Maple String Band opens. 8 p.m. Jergel’s. 285 Northgate Dr., Warrendale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludwig Bemelmans
Wave of Long Island

Who’s Playing 11-19-21

Each week, I take a look at some of the live music and performers in Rockaway, Breezy Point, and Broad Channel. So, if you are a musician or member of a band and want to share with our readers where you’re playing or what you’re up to, contact mhealey@rockawave.com. If you’re a local artist and are dropping new music or have something cool to promote, I’d love to write about that stuff, too. Also, if you own a local joint that features live music, a DJ like my man Paddy Tubz, or even an accordion player, let me know. Just make sure you get it to me before Wednesday noon.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Christmas#The Clarks#Benedum Center#Clarkhouse Entertainment#Northgate Dr#Cirque Dreams Holidaze#Cirque Productions#Tya
Rolling Stone

Tori Kelly Finds Comfort in ‘North Star’ on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist’

Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...
MOVIES
wyso.org

Around the Fringe - 11/26/21

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Around the Fringe, hosted by Andy Valeri sitting in for Rev Cool:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
Variety

Second-Guessing Inspiration Has No Place in Music Making (Guest Column)

When Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams prophetically titled their song “Blurred Lines,” no one could have predicted, sampled or interpolated the tidal wave of internet-hatched accusations of theft directed at industry hitmakers, or the onslaught of frivolous and dubious claims that this deeply flawed verdict would bring to light. Relying heavily on emotional testimony and the views of laypeople to determine what constitutes “infringement,” the 2015 verdict has set copyright law (as it pertains to music) back to the Motown era. Simultaneously it has altered the precious creative process for artists and songwriters in the studio, who justifiably fear being run...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy