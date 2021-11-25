The Clarks Play Jergel’s; Cirque Dreams Holidaze at Benedum (Fri., 11/26/21)

1) There are many buffalo references in music—e.g. the former band Grant Lee Buffalo, the song “Buffalo Stance” by Neneh Cherry, and Ted Nugent’s “The Great White Buffalo.” Another interesting buffalo is Donna the Buffalo, a band that plays across the musical genres of folk, rock, country, bluegrass, and zydeco, and hails from the Finger Lakes region of New York. The songwriting heart of the band is composed of Jeb Puryear and Tara Nevins, both of whom perform vocals and are multi-instrumentalists. They even have a “Funky Side.” Donna the Buffalo is one of the founding/host bands for the Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance and additionally the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival. Followers of the band are known collectively as “The Herd.” The band got its name when the musicians mis-heard a friend suggesting the name Dawn of the Buffalo. In 2018 The Buffalo released a new studio album, Dance in the Street, with noted producer/ engineer Rob Fraboni who has worked on projects for Eric Clapton, The Band, Bob Dylan, and The Rolling Stones, Tiger Maple String Band opens. 8 p.m. Jergel’s. 285 Northgate Dr., Warrendale.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO