What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. South African scientists said they have detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications. The variant – called B.1.1.529 – has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations, which are concerning...

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than a dozen other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

COVID Omicron Variant: Everything You Need To Know Right Now

Uncertainty, uncertainty, uncertainty — that’s the message infectious disease specialists are spreading about the new variant named omicron that was recently identified in South Africa. The World Health Organization designated omicron as a variant of concern on Friday and followed up Monday with a risk assessment stating that a high...
WORLD
wincountry.com

Factbox-Global spread of Omicron cases and associated travel curbs

LONDON (Reuters) – The chief executive of drugmaker Moderna set off fresh alarm bells in financial markets on Tuesday with a warning that existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective against the new Omicron variant than they have been against Delta. Following, in alphabetical order, is a selected snapshot of...
TRAVEL
wincountry.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – China detected 91 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, marking the highest daily count since Nov. 2 and a significant jump from 21 cases a day earlier, as the country fights a fresh outbreak in the north. EUROPE. * The EU drug regulator said it...
WORLD
wincountry.com

South Korea reports daily record of over 5,000 new COVID-19 infections

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported a new daily record of 5,123 new coronavirus cases, as the country battles to contain a sharp rise in patients with severe symptoms and stave off the Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/global-spread-omicron-cases-associated-travel-curbs-2021-11-29 variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday. The government on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Dutch ICU beds running out as weekly COVID-19 cases hit record high

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch healthcare system scrambled to add intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as the country registered a record weekly number of new infections on Tuesday. Although hospitals remain under extreme stress, scrapping routine procedures and planned care, the weekly infection figures reported by the National Institute...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kxgn.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that newly-discovered Omicron variant may ‘evade immune protection’ from COVID-19

Appearing on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the newly discovered ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 may evade various forms of immune protection. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it was “troublesome” that Omicron features about 32 or more variants in the virus’ spike protein, adding that other mutations could allow it to be more transmissible. Said Fauci: “The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it’s going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person’s been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies.” Fauci added that it may take two more weeks to have more “definitive information” about the transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant, according to a readout of the conversation.
SCIENCE
wincountry.com

Becton confident its COVID-19 tests will detect Omicron variant

(Reuters) -Becton Dickinson and Co said on Tuesday it was confident that its COVID-19 tests would be able to detect the new coronavirus variant Omicron. The company sells a variety of tests for COVID-19, including antigen and PCR tests. In October, it started shipping at-home rapid COVID-19 tests in the United States that can confirm results using an entirely automated smartphone app.
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Mexico plans COVID-19 vaccine booster shots soon, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses soon, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. Asked during a regular news conference whether Mexico would give booster shots to “older” people as the United States began rolling them out for adults, Lopez Obrador said that was part of the country’s plan, and that it would happen soon.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wincountry.com

S.Africa’s Aspen signs non-binding agreement with J&J for COVID vaccine license

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare on Tuesday signed a non-binding agreement with subsidiary firms of U.S. company Johnson & Johnson as part of its negotiations for a licensing deal to package, market and sell the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, it said in a statement. Aspen currently packages...
HEALTH

