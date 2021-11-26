ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's choice for fed chair is a smart and overdue break with the left of his party

By DAVID IGNATIUS
After a rocky few months in which President Joe Biden sometimes seemed captive of the progressive wing of his own party, he took a solid step back toward the center this week in renominating Jerome H. Powell as Federal Reserve chair. The decision to retain Powell, a Republican, and...

TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Inflation-fighter Biden moves to raise lumber prices

Much like the weather, politicians love to talk about affordable housing but none of them want to do anything about it. Put the Biden administration firmly in that camp. Last week, the Commerce Department announced it will double the average tariff on imported lumber from Canada. It shouldn’t take a White House economist to understand that this will increase the price of many goods, hitting homebuilders particularly hard.
Washington Post

Panicked Democrats are ready to shove Biden aside. Again.

Ten months into President Biden’s term, panicky Democrats have already begun to speculate on who might take his place on the ticket in 2024, despite Biden’s assurances that he intends to stand for reelection. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. A Post story last weekend contained...
Markets Insider

Wyoming bitcoin evangelist Sen. Lummis wants to block Powell and Brainard's nominations to the Fed over their 'political approach' to crypto

Sen. Cynthia Lummis said the nominations of Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard to the Fed stand in the way of crypto adoption. The Republican from Wyoming has told others to block the nominations, Decrypt reported. She said Powell missed the perfect opportunity to "promote responsible financial innovation." Cynthia Lummis, the...
Virginia Mercury

Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk

By Clodagh Harrington, De Montfort University Ten months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s poll numbers are, by any measure, lukewarm. According to the latest figures, taken on Nov. 24, only 43 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office, while a majority think he is not doing a good job. In a week when […] The post Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Reuters

Treasury's Yellen: Biden stimulus at most a 'small contributor' to inflation

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package in March contributed to stronger demand but is only a small factor in current higher rates of inflation, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday. Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee that the stimulus...
Bowling Green Daily News

Biden tries to reassure on COVID as he sells spending plan

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday went to Minnesota to pitch his completed infrastructure deal and a giant social spending bill that he's still trying to get passed, but also found himself reassuring the nation he would fight the evolving COVID-19 threat without resorting to “shutdowns and lockdowns.”
Washington Post

How Biden and Trump actually compare on coronavirus deaths

The United States passed yet another grim coronavirus milestone in November: We have now seen more deaths from the virus in 2021 than we did in all of 2020 — despite the advent of vaccines. Naturally, this has led to plenty of partisan politicking, with conservatives and Republicans using it...
