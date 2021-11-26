ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will reopen its borders to tourists from some countries on a trial basis from Dec. 1, its government said on Friday, as part of efforts to rebuild an economy...

