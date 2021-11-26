ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nile List Connects Consumers with Black-Owned Brands #BuyBlackFriday #BlackOwnedFrida

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re like us you probably do most of your shopping these days online. This year make The Nile List the...

blog.adafruit.com

Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
InsideHook

Only One US Auto Brand Made the Top 10 of Consumer Reports’ Reliability List

Fuel economy, horsepower, price tag, safety, the presence or lack of heated massage seats — these are all important factors to consider when buying a new car. One element that’s not as sexy but arguably more important is reliability. Every shiny, futuristic, quiet new Tesla is going to feel impressive when scooting around the dealership, but if it’s plagued by problems a month or two down the road, you may wish you had reconsidered your priorities.
CARS
YourCentralValley.com

Best gift for type A personalities

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for type A personalities is best? Ever known someone who you’d describe as “having no chill?” If so, you may have a friend or family member with a type-A personality. People with type A personalities are characterized as achievement-oriented, stressed, highly organized and competitive. […]
LIFESTYLE
#Nile#Shopping
Forbes

Owning Your Brand In The Creator Economy

Emad Kazi is the VP of Product & Lifecycle at Kajabi, an all-in-one platform helping Knowledge Entrepreneurs grow their businesses. The creator economy is booming: The content produced by social media influencers, vloggers, podcast hosts and more has brought in over $1 billion in funding this year alone. Once just “content creators,” the most successful of these innovators have been able to expand their brands and discover new ways to monetize their knowledge. Over the years, I’ve watched the growth of the creator economy and seen the positive effects of creators cultivating their brand to become knowledge entrepreneurs. Below, I walk through why being a knowledge entrepreneur and owning your brand is essential in today’s world.
ECONOMY
The Drum

What the end of anonymity means for consumers and brands

The growing reach of tech giants’ walled gardens means there are limited things people can do online without signing in, writes Dentsu’s Dan Calladine as part of The Drum’s Data Deep Dive. Many of us still think of the internet as an anonymous place full of unknown trolls and hackers....
INTERNET
fashionista.com

26 Extremely Good Beauty Gifts From Black-Owned Brands

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here. Still struggling with what to gift the beauty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

The Power of Gen Z Consumers for Brands During the 2021 Holiday Season

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Gen Z is coming of age — happy 24th to the oldest among them. At 48 percent non-white, they are racially and ethnically more diverse than the exceptionally diverse Millennials at 44 percent. While Millennials are the first generation of digital natives, we challenge you to find a Gen Zer who remembers life before smartphones.
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Consumer-Brand Privacy Solutions

Qonsent, a data privacy platform built for consumers, allows brands to build ethical relationships with their consumers by creating a new set of "data permissioning" tools. In addition to the launch of the new suite, the company has also announced that it will be partnering with Ketch, a programmatic privacy platform, and TransUnion, a global consumer insights company.
TECHNOLOGY
kamcity.com

Luxco Secures Ocado Listing For American Bourbon Brands

American distiller Luxco has secured listings with Ocado for two of its leading bourbon brands. The Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon (£52 per 700ml) and Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon (£29 per 700ml) have been added to Ocado’s American whiskey category to meet growing demand from UK consumers. Greg Mefford,...
FOOD & DRINKS
fashionista.com

29 Wishlist-Worthy Gifts by AAPI-Owned Brands

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here. While shopping for your loved ones this holiday...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bakingbusiness.com

Tate & Lyle lists six consumer trends

LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has unveiled six trends that will shape innovation in food and beverage product formulation. They are transparency, plant-based, sugar reduction, gut health, convenience and better-for-you snacking. “By understanding how values, behaviors and appetites are changing, and the drivers behind these shifts, food and beverage...
FOOD & DRINKS
prweek.com

How brands are failing to connect with millennial mothers

As gender roles become more fluid in Asia, so have parenting roles. Women with children are more likely to share equal parenting tasks with their partners. This shift, compared to their parents’ generations, is resulting in more progressive marketing of kids’ products that is less likely to single a mother out as a child’s sole or primary caregiver.
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Eco-Friendly Deodorant Brand Secures Supermarket Listings

Wild, a new sustainable and natural refillable deodorant brand, has secured listings with several leading supermarkets and other retailers amid the trend towards conscious buying. Wild products are now available in 285 Sainsbury’s stores and online as part of the supermarket’s ‘future brands’ initiative, which supports start-up firms. The deodorant...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
World Economic Forum

Consumer demand for Black brands is rising

This article was originally published by McKinsey & Company, www.mckinsey.com. Copyright (c) 2021 All rights reserved. Reprinted by permission. In the age of the inclusive consumer, harnessing the power of retail can increase demand for Black-owned brands. Just 4% of Black-owned businesses are still in operation after three and a...
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Connected Tech Brand Jewelry

The Apple Ring concept has been designed by Konstantin Milenin and The Apple Stack as a wearable technology solution that would fit in well with the tech brand's existing product ecosystem for a compact way to stay connected. The digital jewelry piece is imagined in the form of the Apple...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: Deals on affordable tech for everyone on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holidays fast approaching, it’s high time to get gifts in order for your family, friends and even yourself. Luckily for everybody, there’s a wide variety of products on sale today. In particular, there’s a great selection of discounted personal electronics like headphones, Chromebooks and even 3D printers. We’ve […]
SHOPPING

