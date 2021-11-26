Children's grief charity shares letters to help with loss

The holiday season is never easy when you are dealing with loss. The loss could represent divorce, the end of a relationship or friendship, the death of a loved one, or even a pet. It is important to allow yourself to feel joy, sadness, anger. Allow yourself to grieve. The world is still trying to recover from a global pandemic that took the lives of more than 750,000 Americans alone. This holiday is going to be especially difficult for the family and friends of those who tragically passed due to COVID-19. Even though it is tempting, try to avoid “canceling” the holidays.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO