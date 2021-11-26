Back Alley Brawl

Christmas decorations are cropping up around the neighborhood, there's a chill in the air, December is here! It's about time we filled you in on new game releases for this month. What game are you most excited to jump into during the last month of the year? PlayStation users will be able to play Solar Ash, Aterna Noctis, FNAF Security Breach, and FFXIV with the new expansion, Endwalker. Out on Switch, you will find Danganronpa S, both the Decadence Collection and Ultimate Summer Camp. Other new Switch Games this month include Big Brain Academy, Yugioh Rush Duel, Monster Rancher, and Super Impossible Road. Available on Xbox, Halo Infinite of course, as well as The Gunk. Don't forget to check out Halo Multiplayer as well if you're a Halo fan! If you own any VR consoles (Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, etc) you can play After The Fall. Coming to PC we have Century Age of Ashes, ANVIL Vault Breakers, Syberia The World Before, and Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo. Finally, the last few upcoming games for Dec include, Among Us, The Plane Effect, Happys Humble Burger Farm, White Shadows, and Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space Remastered.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO