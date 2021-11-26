ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back Alley Brawl

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis GTA: Vice City walkthrough guide will help introduce you to the combat of the game, including fist fighting and acquiring weapons. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. Head back to Ken (L --for Lawyer's...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Emerald Media

‘Tunche’: brawling through the brambles

A malevolent spirit resides in the mystical rainforests of Amazonia. Legends say there is a force that balances light and darkness, but the scales have been tipped too far to one side. Once kind creatures have been possessed by the powers of evil and seek to destroy all those who enter the rainforest. Five heroes, brought together by fate and the search for answers, delve into the Amazon to restore balance.
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

Another legendary weapon making is making its appearance in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer. Pick up the Needler and start throwing munitions that follow your target anywhere. Follow IGN’s guide to know more about this weapon and how to use it. Needler Weapon Details. Type: Guided Munitions Launcher. Ammo Type: Explosive. Magazine:...
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Walkthrough for the Lost Tower covers the important items you'll find. The Lost Tower is located on Route 209 just before the entrance to Solaceon Town. Lost Tower Items in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Notable Items Where. Oval Stone On the second...
IGN

MK50 Sidekick

Your default pistol is one of the best weapons in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer. The MK50 Sidekick is remarkably powerful and has a more than decent fire rate. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and its features. MK50 Sidekick (Pistol) Weapon Details. Type: Pistol. Ammo Type: Kinetic. Magazine:...
IGN

A Mass Effect TV Series? Here’s What We’d Want – Unlocked 522

Happy holidays! As we push into the final (huge) month of the Xbox year, we discuss Amazon's rumored Mass Effect TV show. Can it work? Who should it focus on? Who should star in it? Plus: Halo Infinite multiplayer impressions, Scalebound's director speaks candidly about the canceled Xbox exclusive, and more!
IGN

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Review

Airship Syndicate’s work on Ruined King: A League of Legends Story weaves a wonderful tale that is primed to capture League of legends fans new and old. Blending the design ideas of its previous turn-based RPG, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, with LoL’s lore, it brings together a handful of favorite characters and gives them room to grow over the course of a lengthy and well-paced campaign. While some bugs slowed me down, a compelling story, gorgeous graphic novel-style art, modest character development, and versatile combat kept me entertained as I finally got to experience the world of Runeterra from a different perspective.
IGN

Abuso de Poder

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Pxssy Powah! USB Song, including where to locate it and how to get to it. Location: Madrugada - Aguas Lindas - Oasis Plains - FDA Airbase Olimpia. The Abuso de Poder USB Song...
IGN

Icarus - Launch Trailer

Take a look at the action-packed launch trailer for the session-based survival game, Icarus, ahead of the game's release on December 3 for PC via Steam. Icarus is a session-based survival game for up to eight co-op players where players drop onto the broken terraformed planet of Icarus. Initially equipped with nothing, players drop to the planet for missions lasting from hours to weeks, before returning to orbit to progress their character and tech for the next drop.
IGN

Nerf Legends Video Review

Nerf Legends reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X, also available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox One. Nerf Legends is a broken, painful slog of an FPS that you shouldn't even consider playing as a joke.
IGN

Sunyshore City Gym

This Sunyshore City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Volkner and obtain the Beacon Badge, with details on Volkner's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Sunyshore City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within Sunyshore City.
IGN

Figure Fantasy - Open Beta Launch Trailer

The open beta for the 3D figurine-themed mobile game, Figure Fantasy, is available now on the App Store and Google Play. Check out the latest trailer for the game. With the global open beta launch, Figure Fantasy features 100 unique figures to unlock and fight with, as well as a limited-time event called 'Ihrendts' Adventure,' that unlocks a new side-story, as well as a set of limited-time rewards including new figurines, skins, and themed furniture.
IGN

Plasma Pistol

The Plasma Pistol, which has been around since the original game, is back in Halo Infinite. This is one of the most interesting secondary weapons because it is thought to be used as a starter. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this pistol and how to use it. Plasma...
IGN

Pulse Carbine

The classic Covenant Carbine is back in the form of the Pulse Carbine in Halo Infinite. However, this can be a very confusing weapon due to its significant changes. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and how to use it. Pulse Carbine Weapon Details. Type: Rifle. Ammo...
IGN

Aftermath, a New Psychological Thriller, Announced for PC

Italian developer One O One Games has announced Aftermath, a new narrative-driven psychological thriller that's in development for PC, utilizing the Unreal Engine. Players take on the role of former European astronaut Charlie Gray, who is desperately searching a devastated planet for her daughter in the, well...aftermath of something terrible. The extent of that catastrophic event is hinted at in the cinematic trailer, which you can watch at the top of this page.
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases December 2021

Christmas decorations are cropping up around the neighborhood, there's a chill in the air, December is here! It's about time we filled you in on new game releases for this month. What game are you most excited to jump into during the last month of the year? PlayStation users will be able to play Solar Ash, Aterna Noctis, FNAF Security Breach, and FFXIV with the new expansion, Endwalker. Out on Switch, you will find Danganronpa S, both the Decadence Collection and Ultimate Summer Camp. Other new Switch Games this month include Big Brain Academy, Yugioh Rush Duel, Monster Rancher, and Super Impossible Road. Available on Xbox, Halo Infinite of course, as well as The Gunk. Don't forget to check out Halo Multiplayer as well if you're a Halo fan! If you own any VR consoles (Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, etc) you can play After The Fall. Coming to PC we have Century Age of Ashes, ANVIL Vault Breakers, Syberia The World Before, and Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo. Finally, the last few upcoming games for Dec include, Among Us, The Plane Effect, Happys Humble Burger Farm, White Shadows, and Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space Remastered.
IGN

Smite Wiki Guide

SMITE is a 3rd person MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) being developed by Hi-Rez Studios. The game was released on March 25th, 2014. While holding on to its MOBA roots, it offers a unique experience with its fast, action packed gameplay and 3rd person perspective. Choose from over 50 gods of 6 pantheons to fight it out in the battleground of the gods! In this wiki, players will be able to find detailed information on every god currently in the game as well as tips on how to play them, item information, and team strategies needed to take your enemies down.
IGN

Rockstar Delays GTA Trilogy Physical Edition Release Dates

Rockstar has delayed the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. As shared by the studio on Twitter (below), Rockstar has announced that is delaying the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy to multiple different dates. While that change now means that the game will release on Xbox consoles and PS4 on December 17 (a ten-day delay), it's worse news for Switch fans, where the game now won't be available physically until early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

