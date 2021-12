The launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard took fans of the franchise back to the World War Two era. You can play through a new single player campaign, new multiplayer maps and modes, and continue the dark aether story in Zombies. The Combat Shotgun is the strongest of the four shotgun options in Vanguard’s multiplayer mode. It has the ability to take out an enemy in just one shot. With the best attachments equipped, you can create a powerful Combat Shotgun class that can take out the entire lobby.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO