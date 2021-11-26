ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marksman Rifles

IGN
 5 days ago

This section of IGN's Battlefield 2042 Wiki guide contains information on every Marksman Rifle available in the Conquest, Breakthrough, and Hazard Zone game modes.

www.ign.com

gamepur.com

How to use the Shock Rifle in Halo Infinite

The Shock Rifle is an interesting weapon in Halo Infinite. We highly recommend experimenting with it in multiplayer matches and trying it out for yourself, especially if you enjoy battling against other players from a long distance. Here’s what you need to know about using the Shock Rifle in Halo Infinite.
IGN

Ammu-Nation Rifle Range

The GTA Vice City Rifle Range is a short mission that’s more like a fun diversion than a side quest. You’ll need to shoot fast and precise to clear this one, and it may take a bit of practice. This guide to the Rifle Range mission in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

Another legendary weapon making is making its appearance in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer. Pick up the Needler and start throwing munitions that follow your target anywhere. Follow IGN’s guide to know more about this weapon and how to use it. Needler Weapon Details. Type: Guided Munitions Launcher. Ammo Type: Explosive. Magazine:...
IGN

Sniper Rifles

This section of IGN's Battlefield 2042 Wiki guide contains information on every Sniper Rifle available in the Conquest, Breakthrough, and Hazard Zone game modes. For additional information about other weapon categories and gear items in Battlefield 2042, you can click on the corresponding links below:. Sniper Rifles. Weapon. Name. Level.
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Probopass. This Pokedex page covers how to get Probopass, Probopass's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
IGN

Evil Genius 2: World Domination - Consoles Launch Trailer

Unleash your own unique brand of super-villainy as you build your lair and create a cover operation as you plot to take over the world in Evil Genius 2: World Domination, available now on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Store, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is also available on PC.
IGN

MK50 Sidekick

Your default pistol is one of the best weapons in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer. The MK50 Sidekick is remarkably powerful and has a more than decent fire rate. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and its features. MK50 Sidekick (Pistol) Weapon Details. Type: Pistol. Ammo Type: Kinetic. Magazine:...
IGN

Ghostrunner Project_Hel DLC Officially Announced For 2022 Release

Ghostrunner will be releasing a major new DLC expansion in early 2022, IGN can exclusively reveal. After teasing it as the "Ultimate DLC" last week, Ghostrunner's developers took the wraps off the new content today, revealing that it is a story-driven expansion featuring a major character from the core game.
IGN

Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features

This Beginner's Guide page explains the most salient information that every new player should learn first. When you're brand new to New World, it can be daunting to figure out which systems you need to learn and understand. Luckily, we have everything you need to get started on your journey in Aeternum.
IGN

Oceanic - Mastodon Weapon Showcase

Here is the Mastodon Weapon Showcase from Oceanic, giving us a closer look at the gun and its animations. Developed by Ward B, Oceanic is a fast paced FPS that borrows elements from RPGs and RTS games. Set in the mid 2200s, a man-made apocalypse has seen people band together to survive Earth's harsh living conditions.
IGN

Icarus - Launch Trailer

Take a look at the action-packed launch trailer for the session-based survival game, Icarus, ahead of the game's release on December 3 for PC via Steam. Icarus is a session-based survival game for up to eight co-op players where players drop onto the broken terraformed planet of Icarus. Initially equipped with nothing, players drop to the planet for missions lasting from hours to weeks, before returning to orbit to progress their character and tech for the next drop.
IGN

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack - Species Field Guide: Kronosaurus Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous pack DLC arrives on December 9, and brings four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, as well as marine and flying reptiles. The Early Cretaceous pack features the Dsungaripterus (a small and stout pterosaur), Minmi (a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family), Wuerhosaurus (part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs), and the Kronosaurus. Learn more about the Kronosaurus in this latest trailer. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
IGN

Solar Ash Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on PC. Also available on PlayStation. "Solar Ash took me a little over seven hours to beat on normal difficulty, and while some of the anomalies and bosses were less entertaining than others, and there were moments of frustration with the controls, this was a world I had a good time in. This game may take place in a ruinous void, but its clean yet vibrant visual design is full of life, as is the story that ultimately gives Rei's journey meaning."
IGN

Pulse Carbine

The classic Covenant Carbine is back in the form of the Pulse Carbine in Halo Infinite. However, this can be a very confusing weapon due to its significant changes. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and how to use it. Pulse Carbine Weapon Details. Type: Rifle. Ammo...
IGN

Plasma Pistol

The Plasma Pistol, which has been around since the original game, is back in Halo Infinite. This is one of the most interesting secondary weapons because it is thought to be used as a starter. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this pistol and how to use it. Plasma...
IGN

Nerf Legends Review

There was a time in the early 2000s when you could reach into the bottom of a cereal box and occasionally pull out an entertainingly bad, low budget video game. Nerf Legends feels like it was supposed to be in one of those boxes, but was left out because it's not safe to package something this harmful to your health alongside someone’s breakfast. With atrocious gunplay, joyless puzzles, cringey writing, painful bugs, and legitimately broken multiplayer, this half baked disaster has absolutely nothing of interest to offer – even to those just looking for a nostalgic laugh. It’s a sloppy, tragic first-person shooter, and one of the worst games I’ve played in a long time.
IGN

Rainbow Six Siege - High Calibre Battle Pass Trailer

High Calibre, the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 6, is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, including Ubisoft+, and Stadia. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect with the High Calibre battle pass.
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases December 2021

Christmas decorations are cropping up around the neighborhood, there's a chill in the air, December is here! It's about time we filled you in on new game releases for this month. What game are you most excited to jump into during the last month of the year? PlayStation users will be able to play Solar Ash, Aterna Noctis, FNAF Security Breach, and FFXIV with the new expansion, Endwalker. Out on Switch, you will find Danganronpa S, both the Decadence Collection and Ultimate Summer Camp. Other new Switch Games this month include Big Brain Academy, Yugioh Rush Duel, Monster Rancher, and Super Impossible Road. Available on Xbox, Halo Infinite of course, as well as The Gunk. Don't forget to check out Halo Multiplayer as well if you're a Halo fan! If you own any VR consoles (Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, etc) you can play After The Fall. Coming to PC we have Century Age of Ashes, ANVIL Vault Breakers, Syberia The World Before, and Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo. Finally, the last few upcoming games for Dec include, Among Us, The Plane Effect, Happys Humble Burger Farm, White Shadows, and Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space Remastered.
