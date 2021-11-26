ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Assault Rifles

Cover picture for the articleThis section of IGN's Battlefield 2042 Wiki guide contains information on every Assault Rifle available in the Conquest, Breakthrough, and Hazard Zone game modes. For additional information about other weapon categories and gear items in...

www.ign.com

Las Vegas Herald

The Vintorez sniper rifle: Reality vs. computer games

Our correspondent personally tested the 'Vintorez' silent sniper rifle to see just how realistic it is visualised in computer games. In recent years, Russian guns have become the weapon-of-choice for gamers in the most popular games - such as 'Player Unknown's Battleground' and 'Escape from Tarkov'. Computer games portray the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to use a sniper rifle in Halo Infinite

The sole sniper rifle currently in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is the S7 Sniper. It is one of the most dangerous weapons from long-range, ending opponents with one or two shots. With it being one of a kind, expect both teams to fight for the weapon. Once you’re able to finally get your hands on it, here’s how to succeed with it at a high rate.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Battlefield 2042’s assault rifles and bloom are getting some much-needed TLC

EA is tweaking Battlefield 2042’s armoury of weapons now that the game is in the wild, and it looks like assault rifles and bloom are of particular interest. One of Dice’s lead game designers, Florian ‘Drunkkz3’ Le Bihan, has been chatting with fans on Twitter, and the state of the sandbox is proving a popular topic of conversation.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marksman Rifles

This section of IGN's Battlefield 2042 Wiki guide contains information on every Marksman Rifle available in the Conquest, Breakthrough, and Hazard Zone game modes. For additional information about other weapon categories and gear items in Battlefield 2042, you can click on the corresponding links below:. Marksman Rifles. Weapon. Name. Level.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sniper Rifles

This section of IGN's Battlefield 2042 Wiki guide contains information on every Sniper Rifle available in the Conquest, Breakthrough, and Hazard Zone game modes. For additional information about other weapon categories and gear items in Battlefield 2042, you can click on the corresponding links below:. Sniper Rifles. Weapon. Name. Level.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Plasma Pistol

The Plasma Pistol, which has been around since the original game, is back in Halo Infinite. This is one of the most interesting secondary weapons because it is thought to be used as a starter. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this pistol and how to use it. Plasma...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Pacific Assault Rifle Early Tier List December 2021

Our Warzone Pacific assault rifle early tier list for December 2021 is here to project which guns will be the best to use as players begin to truly countdown the final days until the launch of Season One and Caldera. From now until Dec. 9, the weapon meta has remained...
TECHNOLOGY
USNI News

Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Missile Target Spotted in Chinese Desert

A second suspected missile target in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carrier has been spotted in a rural Chinese desert, according to satellite photos obtained by USNI News. The site consists of a single aircraft carrier target, miles from the nearest town in the Xinjiang region, according to photos provided to USNI News by satellite imagery company Maxar. The carrier target is about 300 miles away from a larger suspected missile range in the Taklamakan Desert, first reported by USNI News on Sunday. The two sites share similar characteristics and are aligned on a map with the carriers facing the same direction – as if in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
MILITARY
purexbox.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer: How To Get The Nerf MA40 Assault Rifle

You've seen people running around the battlefield in Halo Infinite multiplayer with a Nerf-themed MA40 assault rifle and want to know how to get it - then read on!. How to get the Nerf skin for your MA40 in Halo Infinite. The catch is you'll need to actually buy a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pulse Carbine

The classic Covenant Carbine is back in the form of the Pulse Carbine in Halo Infinite. However, this can be a very confusing weapon due to its significant changes. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and how to use it. Pulse Carbine Weapon Details. Type: Rifle. Ammo...
VIDEO GAMES
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
IGN

MK50 Sidekick

Your default pistol is one of the best weapons in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer. The MK50 Sidekick is remarkably powerful and has a more than decent fire rate. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and its features. MK50 Sidekick (Pistol) Weapon Details. Type: Pistol. Ammo Type: Kinetic. Magazine:...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

The Pentagon launched a fresh probe Monday into a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria, two weeks after a New York Times investigation claimed the US military concealed dozens of non-combatants' deaths.  According to a Times investigation published mid-November, a US special force operating in Syria -- sometimes in complete secrecy -- bombed a group of civilians three times on March 18, 2019, near the Islamic State (IS) bastion of Baghouz, killing 70 people, mainly women and children.
MILITARY

