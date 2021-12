Was the British .303 Mark VII the best Rifle Cartridge of the Great War?. A wide variety of modern and obsolete cartridges for the time saw service during World War I. These included smokeless and black powder designs with rimmed, semi-rimmed and rimless cases throwing bullets from 6.5mm to about 11mm. A number of cutting edge rifle designs with modern cartridges faced off against each. Plus, there were many obsolete rifles chambered for older cartridges, and many captured rifles were issued to second line units. But, was there one cartridge which stood out, which was the best? One cartridge which gave particularly good service during the war was the British .303-inch Mark VII ball load. So let’s examine that.

