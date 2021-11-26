ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Breaks out against Cowboys

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Jacobs carried the ball 22 times for 87 yards and a touchdown and caught two of four targets for 25 yards...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited practice Wednesday

Jacobs was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee issue. Jacobs' reps were capped in Las Vegas' first Week 11 practice coming off a seven-carry, five-reception outing in the Raiders' loss to Kansas City on Sunday. At this point there's nothing to suggest that his availability for this weekend's game against the Bengals is in peril, but Jacobs' return to full practice activity by Friday would confirm that he'll be ready to play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Modest numbers in loss

Jacobs carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and caught five of seven targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Bengals. While he saw his usual touch volume and hauled in at least three passes for the sixth time in the last seven games, Jacobs didn't produce much in the way of yardage and failed to get into the end zone for the third straight contest. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Raiders have lost all three. He'll look to snap that scoring drought in a Thanksgiving Day clash with the Cowboys.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Cleared for Sunday's game

Jacobs (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in a limited fashion this past week. Jacobs, who rushed seven times for 16 yards and caught all five targets for 20 more yards in this past Sunday's 41-14 loss to the Chiefs, is thus in line to head the Raiders' Week 11 backfield, with Kenyan Drake on hand to work in a complementary role and Jalen Richard a candidate to handle some change-of-pace snaps if he's able to play through a rib injury that has him listed as questionable. To date, Jacobs has averaged 42.3 rushing yards, 21.3 receiving yards and tallied five TDs through seven games, numbers that put him on the fantasy lineup radar in most formats.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Josh Jacobs stays in touch with Henry Ruggs

Saturday — Off Sunday — vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Tuesday — Practice, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday — Practice, 11:30 a.m. Thursday — at Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 1:30 p.m. Quote of the day. Running back Josh Jacobs said Thursday he has visited with former Raiders and...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Raiders injury report: Josh Jacobs and Trey Hopkins limited again

The Cincinnati Bengals should have every notable player on the 53-man roster able to go Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Entering Week 11, the only Bengal in danger of missing this game is reserve defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who has been sidelined consecutive days with a knee injury. However, Shelvin has been active in just one game during his rookie season, so he was likely to be inactive this week anyhow.
NFL
AL.com

Raiders’ turmoil emotionally affects Josh Jacobs

Before Las Vegas’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said the team needed to “refocus.”. “I think that’s the biggest thing for us,” Jacobs said on Thursday, “like mentally just refocus on the task of what we came into this season wanting to do and try to come out there and try to put that stamp on the game.”
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Raiders win Thanksgiving thriller in overtime against Cowboys

Arlington, Texas — With five minutes remaining in regulation, a faint “Rai-ders” chant was audible emanating from the Northwest corner of cavernous AT&T Stadium. It may have seemed premature at the time to the majority of the 93,483 fans in attendance for the traditional Thanksgiving afternoon game, but it turned out to be an appropriate early celebration. Las Vegas picked up an all-important 36-33 overtime win over Dallas, halting a three-game losing streak and improving to 6-5 on the year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Has Josh Jacobs Reclaimed Bell-Cow Status?

It's been easy for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders to see this season that Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs simply hasn't been the same. Different injuries have forced him to miss multiple games, and the struggles of a reshuffled Raiders offensive line haven't given him many good holes to run through.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL

