Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Breaks out against Cowboys

Jacobs (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in a limited fashion this past week. Jacobs, who rushed seven times for 16 yards and caught all five targets for 20 more yards in this past Sunday's 41-14 loss to the Chiefs, is thus in line to head the Raiders' Week 11 backfield, with Kenyan Drake on hand to work in a complementary role and Jalen Richard a candidate to handle some change-of-pace snaps if he's able to play through a rib injury that has him listed as questionable. To date, Jacobs has averaged 42.3 rushing yards, 21.3 receiving yards and tallied five TDs through seven games, numbers that put him on the fantasy lineup radar in most formats.
