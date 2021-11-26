Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Breaks out against Cowboys

Jacobs carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and caught five of seven targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Bengals. While he saw his usual touch volume and hauled in at least three passes for the sixth time in the last seven games, Jacobs didn't produce much in the way of yardage and failed to get into the end zone for the third straight contest. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Raiders have lost all three. He'll look to snap that scoring drought in a Thanksgiving Day clash with the Cowboys.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO