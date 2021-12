There is an old quip that defines the word "chutzpah" (which in Yiddish means "nerve" or "gall"): "A man who murders his parents and then throws himself on the mercy of the court on the grounds that he's an orphan." Although it is uncertain how many red state Republicans are familiar with the joke, they have emulated it by first proclaiming outrage at non-existent election fraud and then passing draconian laws to protect American citizens from the made-up threat.

