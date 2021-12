The ‘Jurassic World’ star bonded with his boy, as they went golfing together over the Thanksgiving weekend. Fore! Chris Pratt hit the greens with his older child Jack on Saturday November 27. The father-son duo both looked ready to tee off, as they arrived at a Santa Monica golf club. The 42-year-old actor’s 9-year-old son was dressed very similarly to his dad, as they both wore matching black face masks, caps, collared shirts and slacks, as they got ready to hit the course.

