Making new holiday traditions

Dylan Thomas’s beloved holiday story "A Child’s Christmas in Wales" comes to life at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, Dec. 1-19. This fully staged adaptation blends Thomas’ story with many other stories of his boyhood growing up in a small village in Wales in the early 20th century. It brings vividly to life his eccentric aunts, curmudgeon uncles and grandfather whose tall tales delight young and old alike. The joy of making snowmen, caroling in the evening at a haunted house, and so much more are lovingly brought to life. The wonderful smells of Christmas — pies, cookies, the turkey, gravy and plum pudding waft over this sweet tale. Add the beauty of Welsh carols and songs, and, of course, the magnificent language of the great Dylan Thomas, and the result is a theatrical event not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by calling 941-475-6756.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO