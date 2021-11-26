Scott Shines During Time with Olympic Development Program

The health and safety of Helix athletes has always been a priority — so much so that in 1996, then-principal Doug Smith started a sports medicine course as an elective. Since that time, Helix has illustrated the commitment to that priority by adding two Certified Athletic Trainers (ATC) to the staff and, most recently, creating a career pathway in sports medicine to align with the requirements to be part of Helix’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) EDGE (Explore, Develop, Gain, Earn) program. Students in the CTE program participate in a multi-year sequence of academic and technical study to prepare them for career and college opportunities after high school. They are able to explore career options by taking academic courses that link with hands-on skills they will need to be successful in their future careers.

