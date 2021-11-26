ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Scott Shines During Time with Olympic Development Program

By Jay Puskar
yourerie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking the most of her opportunities while playing at the...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
worcester.edu

WSU Special Olympics Cheering Program Shines at Gillette

When Special Olympics cheerleaders stepped onto the field during the last local flag football game of the season at Worcester State University Oct. 17, they were met with a wave of support from football players, coaches, families, and friends. After four weeks of practice, the eight athletes performed a routine that held two separate cheers and brand new skills.
WORCESTER, MA
WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: Tyler’s time to shine

(WNDU) - Flexible and fun are two words that ten-year-old Tyler uses to describe himself. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of this Michigan foster youth in need of adoptive parents. “I’m kind, nice, respectful,” said Tyler. This 4th grader likes school…especially math!. “I like math because I want...
KIDS
lamesacourier.com

Helix sports medicine a program that shines

The health and safety of Helix athletes has always been a priority — so much so that in 1996, then-principal Doug Smith started a sports medicine course as an elective. Since that time, Helix has illustrated the commitment to that priority by adding two Certified Athletic Trainers (ATC) to the staff and, most recently, creating a career pathway in sports medicine to align with the requirements to be part of Helix’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) EDGE (Explore, Develop, Gain, Earn) program. Students in the CTE program participate in a multi-year sequence of academic and technical study to prepare them for career and college opportunities after high school. They are able to explore career options by taking academic courses that link with hands-on skills they will need to be successful in their future careers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourerie

Friday Night Lights 11/26/2021 Part 1

Erie Otters have two more games this Thanksgiving weekend. The Erie Otters have two more games on the weekend both at home with Guelph beginning Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. from Erie Insurance Arena. Erie is coming off a big comeback on Thanksgiving night. After trailing 3-0 midway through the...
SPORTS
yourerie

Play of the Night 11/26/2021

This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is Gannon University guard and Cathedral Prep grad Alfonso Pickens who takes the steal for the score in transition. His Gannon Golden Knights beat D’Youville 99-63 to advance to the Gary Miller Classic finals Saturday night at 7:30...
BASKETBALL
yourerie

Running Attack Key for McDowell in PIAA Quarterfinals

During its postseason march, the McDowell Trojans have leaned on its running game and the strength of its offensive line. They will need that performance to continue when they go up against District Seven champion Mount Lebanon on Friday night.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
realchangenews.org

It's time to make plans for the Special Olympics

Real Change Vendor Harlan Wood wants you to go to the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, in June. The games run from June 5 to 12 and bring together more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from the United States and Caribbean to compete. He’s not insisting — if...
SEATTLE, WA
yourerie

Otters Storm Back to Beat Greyhounds on Thanksgiving Night

After trailing 3-0 midway through the second period, the Erie Otters scored the game’s final five goals to beat Sault Ste. Marie on Thanksgiving night at the Erie Insurance Arena. Brendan Hoffmann led the Otters in the comeback with two goals and an assist.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy