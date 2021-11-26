Jaguars get rematch with Jackets in North final

Starkville quarterback Trey Petty surveys to field before attempting a pass against Tupelo earlier this season. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Since suffering its lone loss of the season, Madison Central has been on a roll.

The Jaguars (11-1) have won eight-straight games and captured the No. 1 seed in a brutally tough Division 2-6A. They now find themselves in the 6A North final – against the one team that bested them.

Madison Central is on the road tonight at Starkville (12-1), which won 35-28 when these teams met on Sept. 24.

“Games like that, when two pretty evenly matched teams are playing, it comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes,” Madison Central coach Toby Collums said. “We made a lot more mistakes than they made, and credit them, they caused some of those.”

The Jaguars have played more consistently since that game, on both sides of the ball. They’ve allowed just 8.9 points per game during the streak with two shutouts.

Leading that effort has been linebacker Vic Hollins, who’s made 111 tackles.

“We’ve been more consistent against the run,” Collums said. “We simplified some things in the secondary, trying to cut down on the thinking on the back end and just play football.”

The Yellowjackets have been adept at both throwing and running. Sophomore quarterback Trey Petty has passed for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus he’s rushed for 807 yards and 11 TDs.

Petty was the team’s leading rusher until two weeks ago, when senior Jordan Mitchell started coming on strong. In two playoff games, Mitchell has rushed for 333 yards and six touchdowns, giving him 948 and 15 for the season.

He missed a game early in the season after having his appendix removed.

“He’s starting to get more involved,” Starkville coach Chris Jones said. “He’s just a good football player. He finds ways to make impact plays on special teams, I’ve put him on defense, playing running back.”

Madison Central likes to run the ball as well, but Vic Sutton has become a real force at quarterback. However, he injured his leg in last week’s win over Oxford and is listed as day-to-day.

Jake Norris, a junior, stepped in and completed 6 of 9 passes for 119 yards and a TD.

“Our M.O. is to run the football, so as long as he can manage it and don’t make mistakes to get us beat, I think we’ll be fine,” said Collums.