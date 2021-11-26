Lighthouse Classic makes grand return with loaded field

Booneville head coach Michael Smith and his Blue Devils are one of seven area teams in this year's Lighthouse Classic at Corinth. File

CORINTH • The eighth edition of the Lighthouse Classic in Corinth will be just as sweet as the first for Vince Overholt.

One of the nation’s top boys high school basketball showcases returns today and will conclude Saturday after being forced to cancel a year ago due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Last year we were extremely disappointed, but it was one of those things we felt like was out of our control,” said Overholt, who is the director of the two-day event. “As disappointed as we were last year, we’re that much more excited for it this year.”

Overholt said this year’s Lighthouse Classic has as many area teams as it ever has since the first one in 2013, and it bears out. Seven area teams will compete against other in-state as well as out-of-state competition over the weekend.

That number includes usual suspects like Kossuth and Alcorn Central, who will kick off the event on Friday, and host Corinth will be the nightcap both days. Last year’s Class 1A state champion Biggersville opted out of the tournament due to a deep run in the football playoffs.

Then, there are other local teams like the Daily Journal’s top-ranked squad, Tupelo, which faces McGill-Toolen (Ala.) on Saturday.

Also competing on Saturday are No. 3 Booneville, No. 6 Pontotoc and No. 7 Ingomar.

That trio of teams was expected to play in last year’s field before its cancellation. Despite those programs losing key pieces off their loaded rosters a year ago, Overholt felt it was important to include them in this year’s event.

“We wanted to honor our commitments to as many of those teams as we could,” said Overholt.

It isn’t lost on Overholt either that the fan support from basketball-crazed places like Ingomar and Booneville would help keep the gym full of people even when their favorite team’s game is over.

And like always, the Lighthouse Classic will give hoops fans plenty to marvel at. Seven different players are ranked as Top 100 recruits across the major recruiting networks, while several others hold Division I offers.

A bulk of that talent comes from the four prep teams competing in the Lighthouse Classic Challenge: Chicago Prep (Ill.), Dream City Christian (Ariz.), Orangeville Prep (Canada), and two-time defending champ Hamilton Heights (Tenn.).

“The big thing is you never know who (will break out),” Overholt said. “We’ve had some that were sure bets to make it to the NBA, and they didn’t. And we’ve had others that we didn’t anticipate making it that far and they did. That’s the fun part about it.”