Michael Houser's excitement was clear as he explained Adoption Day was something he and his family had been waiting on. “I was adopted, so it means a lot to me to be able to come and adopt Brayden and be that figure in his life that can lead him to become a better adult,” Houser said of his 10-year-old stepson. “I had that in my life, so that's why it means a lot to me.”

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO