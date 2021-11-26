Tall task awaits TCPS tonight in 1A North final

BELDEN • In last week’s 40-24 win over McEvans, Tupelo Christian’s defense bowed up in the second half to lead its comeback effort, holding the Warriors to just 8 total yards in the final two quarters as the Eagles faced an 18-9 halftime deficit.

That defense can’t afford another slow start tonight when the Eagles welcome Simmons (12-0) for the Class 1A North Half final.

The Blue Devils, who have recently grown to a 1A power after winning three-straight state titles from 2015-2017, are back to their dominance this season, with their average margin of victory coming at 52.7 points per game.

“You got to come and get off to a good start,” TCPS coach Shaune Holiday said. “We can’t start slow when you’re playing a team like Simmons because they are used to being up on everybody. They get you behind, they finish you, and they try to finish you early.”

Much of Simmons’ success rides on its running back Vontrez Rush.

Rush, who was named the 2021 Class 1A Mr. Football, has totaled 1,917 yards and 29 touchdowns on 138 carries so far this season.

His abilities as a ball carrier have placed a greater emphasis on tackling in the Eagles’ practices this week.

“He’s fast, he’s elusive, you’ve got to tackle him. You’ve got to gang-tackle when you play somebody like that,” said Holiday.

The X-factor for TCPS (11-2) is its two linebackers: Jaden Warren and Brewer Bailey.

Bailey leads the team with 112 tackles in his breakout sophomore season.

“He’s a tackling machine,” Holiday said. “He’s about 5-foot-9, 145 pounds at the most, but goes in and averages close to 10 tackles a game. He’s been the heart and soul of our defense all year long.”

Warren is second on the team with 82 tackles, followed closely by defensive lineman Hayes Dossett with 80.

Dossett also has 27 tackles-for-loss, which is something Holiday hopes to see more of to slow down Simmons in the race to punch the ticket to next week’s 1A championship in Hattiesburg.

“You’ve got two teams with a singular path. I just feel like it’s going to be a great game,” Holiday said.

Also tonight

• Division 2-6A rivals Madison Central (11-1) and Starkville (12-1) meet in the 6A North Half final. The Yellowjackets won 35-28 in the regular season matchup on Sept. 24.

• Amory (9-3) travels to North Panola (10-1) for a spot in the 3A championship game. The Panthers’ defense has allowed just 12 points in three playoff games.

• No. 1 large school West Point (10-2) hosts undefeated Neshoba Central (12-0) in the 5A North final. It’s a rematch of the 2019 North final, where the Green Wave took a 20-7 win over the Rockets.