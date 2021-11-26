High school football Week 14 preview
MHSAA FOOTBALL NORTH FINALS
CLASS 6A
Madison Central (11-1) at Starkville (12-1)
THE PLAYERS
Madison Central: QB Vic Sutton has completed 91 of 153 passes for 1,653 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 334 yards, 5 TDs on 65 carries. … RB Robert Dumas has rushed for 1,011 yards, 21 TDs on 162 carries. … LB Vic Hollins has made 111 tackles, 4 sacks.
Starkville: QB Trey Petty has completed 121 of 199 passes for 1,468 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 807 yards, 11 TDs on 144 carries. … RB Jordan Mitchell has rushed for 948 yards, 15 TDs on 135 carries. … LB Eric Thomas has 87 tackles, 22 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Madison Central beat Oxford 31-21; Starkville beat Southaven 42-27.
• Starkville beat Madison Central in the regular season, 35-28.
• This is Starkville’s third North title game appearance in the last five years.
• MC is looking to reach its first state championship game since 1999.
NEXT UP: Winner will face winner of Oak Grove at Brandon.
CLASS 5A
Neshoba Central (12-0) at West Point (10-2)
THE PLAYERS
Neshoba Central: QB Eli Anderson has completed 196 of 309 passes for 3,064 yards, 39 TDs, 10 INTs; he has rushed for 426 yards, 8 TDs on 71 carries. … WR Ja’Naylon Dupree has made 66 catches for 983 yards, 14 TDs. … LB Jaharan Griffin has recorded 125 tackles, 19 TFL, 6 sacks.
West Point: RB Cameron Young has rushed for 1,296 yards, 18 TDs on 148 carries. … RB Keshawn Henley has rushed for 1,019 yards, 16 TDs on 88 carries. … LB Keon Cunningham has made 51 tackles, 6 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Neshoba Central beat Lafayette 23-20; West Point beat Vicksburg 42-6.
• West Point beat Neshoba in the 5A North final two years ago, 20-7.
• West Point is aiming for a sixth-straight state title game appearance.
• Neshoba is seeking its first state title game berth since 1992.
NEXT UP: Winner will face winner of Laurel at Picayune.
CLASS 3A
Amory (9-3) at North Panola (10-1)
THE PLAYERS
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware has completed 82 of 140 passes for 1,176 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 528 yards, 15 TDs on 113 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,685 yards, 17 TDs on 189 carries. … LB Dylan Thompson has made 87 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks.
North Panola: Stats not available.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Amory beat Kossuth 14-0; North Panola beat Winona 52-20.
• These teams last met in 1989, with Amory winning 44-14 in the 3A playoffs.
• Amory’s last North state title came in 2002.
• Both teams are riding seven-game winning streaks.
NEXT UP: Winner will face winner of Jefferson Davis County at Raleigh.
CLASS 1A
Simmons (12-0) at Tupelo Christian (10-2)
THE PLAYERS
Simmons: RB Vontrez Rush has rushed for 1,917 yards, 29 TDs on 138 carries.
TCPS: QB Jake Prather has completed 88 of 156 passes for 1,621 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs. … RB Emmanuel Randle has rushed for 1,178 yards, 17 TDs on 143 carries. … LB Brewer Bailey has recorded 112 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Simmons beat Biggersville 66-30; TCPS beat McEvans 40-24.
• This is the first North half appearance for TCPS.
• Simmons is 2-0 versus TCPS, winning in the first round of the 2017 and 2018 playoffs.
• Simmons is 5-2 in North title games.
NEXT UP: Winner will face winner of Bay Springs at West Lowndes.
