High school football Week 14 preview

By Brad Locke
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
The Amory marching band makes its way into the stadium prior to kickoff against Mantachie on Nov. 5. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA FOOTBALL NORTH FINALS

CLASS 6A

Madison Central (11-1) at Starkville (12-1)

THE PLAYERS

Madison Central: QB Vic Sutton has completed 91 of 153 passes for 1,653 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 334 yards, 5 TDs on 65 carries. … RB Robert Dumas has rushed for 1,011 yards, 21 TDs on 162 carries. … LB Vic Hollins has made 111 tackles, 4 sacks.

Starkville: QB Trey Petty has completed 121 of 199 passes for 1,468 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 807 yards, 11 TDs on 144 carries. … RB Jordan Mitchell has rushed for 948 yards, 15 TDs on 135 carries. … LB Eric Thomas has 87 tackles, 22 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 INT.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Madison Central beat Oxford 31-21; Starkville beat Southaven 42-27.

• Starkville beat Madison Central in the regular season, 35-28.

• This is Starkville’s third North title game appearance in the last five years.

• MC is looking to reach its first state championship game since 1999.

NEXT UP: Winner will face winner of Oak Grove at Brandon.

CLASS 5A

Neshoba Central (12-0) at West Point (10-2)

THE PLAYERS

Neshoba Central: QB Eli Anderson has completed 196 of 309 passes for 3,064 yards, 39 TDs, 10 INTs; he has rushed for 426 yards, 8 TDs on 71 carries. … WR Ja’Naylon Dupree has made 66 catches for 983 yards, 14 TDs. … LB Jaharan Griffin has recorded 125 tackles, 19 TFL, 6 sacks.

West Point: RB Cameron Young has rushed for 1,296 yards, 18 TDs on 148 carries. … RB Keshawn Henley has rushed for 1,019 yards, 16 TDs on 88 carries. … LB Keon Cunningham has made 51 tackles, 6 TFL.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Neshoba Central beat Lafayette 23-20; West Point beat Vicksburg 42-6.

• West Point beat Neshoba in the 5A North final two years ago, 20-7.

• West Point is aiming for a sixth-straight state title game appearance.

• Neshoba is seeking its first state title game berth since 1992.

NEXT UP: Winner will face winner of Laurel at Picayune.

CLASS 3A

Amory (9-3) at North Panola (10-1)

THE PLAYERS

Amory: QB Jatarian Ware has completed 82 of 140 passes for 1,176 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 528 yards, 15 TDs on 113 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,685 yards, 17 TDs on 189 carries. … LB Dylan Thompson has made 87 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks.

North Panola: Stats not available.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Amory beat Kossuth 14-0; North Panola beat Winona 52-20.

• These teams last met in 1989, with Amory winning 44-14 in the 3A playoffs.

• Amory’s last North state title came in 2002.

• Both teams are riding seven-game winning streaks.

NEXT UP: Winner will face winner of Jefferson Davis County at Raleigh.

CLASS 1A

Simmons (12-0) at Tupelo Christian (10-2)

THE PLAYERS

Simmons: RB Vontrez Rush has rushed for 1,917 yards, 29 TDs on 138 carries.

TCPS: QB Jake Prather has completed 88 of 156 passes for 1,621 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs. … RB Emmanuel Randle has rushed for 1,178 yards, 17 TDs on 143 carries. … LB Brewer Bailey has recorded 112 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 INTs.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Simmons beat Biggersville 66-30; TCPS beat McEvans 40-24.

• This is the first North half appearance for TCPS.

• Simmons is 2-0 versus TCPS, winning in the first round of the 2017 and 2018 playoffs.

• Simmons is 5-2 in North title games.

NEXT UP: Winner will face winner of Bay Springs at West Lowndes.

Brad Locke

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

