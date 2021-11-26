Wild cards

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDig Deeper: The Disappearance Of Birgit Meier (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): As the title suggests, this four-part true-crime docuseries looks into the investigation behind Birgit Meier’s startling disappearance from her German hometown in 1989. Her case baffled detectives for 28 long years, including her own brother, Wolfgang Sielaff, a policeman. It...

Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Netflix is welcoming the holiday season this December with wintry titles new and old. Holiday content coming to the streamer includes “Single All the Way,” “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” and “A Naija Christmas.” Other highly anticipated releases include Jane Campion’s western drama “The Power of the Dog,” the criminal drama starring Sandra Bullock “The Unforgivable” and the long-awaited second season of hit series “Emily in Paris.” For more streaming suggestions, see what’s new on Disney Plus here and get an overview of what to watch on all the streaming services here. See the full list of titles below: Dec. 1 “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” (Season 5) “The...
New Netflix Christmas Movies in 2021 Ranked from Best to Worst

Tis the season for kicking back, relaxing, and watching something silly or sweet, and filled with holiday spirit. For that reason, Netflix has invested heavily in holiday entertainment, bringing even more movies, shows, and specials than ever before to your home this year. So we’ve taken on the holiday cheer...
Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
Brooke Shields
Netflix UK releases in December 2021 – every new movie and TV show coming this month

The final month of 2021 is here – and it’s a big one for Netflix.There will be not one, not two, but three Oscar-friendly films released this month: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which marks Jennifer Lawrence’s film return, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.TV wise, December marks the return of two huge Netflix originals – The Witcher, starring Henry Caviill as Gerald of Rivia, and Emily in Paris, which proved a surprise hit when it first aired in 2020.There will also be a whole array of Christmas titles for you to wade through...
Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
‘Red Notice’ Scores Top Slot on Netflix’s Film Chart for 3rd Week in a Row

“Red Notice” may not have been favored highly by film critics, but Netflix subscribers seemingly can’t get enough of the comedy-action movie or its A-lister cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The Rawson Marshall Thurber feature was, for the third week in a row, at the top of Netflix’s weekly global streaming lists for English-language movies in all 94 countries. As of Nov. 28, the film has registered 328.8 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release, Netflix said. The film, which has a Metacritic score of 37, has officially surpassed Netflix’s former No. 1 film, Sandra Bullock’s...
IG Wild Card Wednesday: The Cummins Cowgirl

Howdy! I saw on Instagram that you were accepting messages about Instagram accounts that are cool or are different. Allow me to introduce myself! My name is Chloe Yonker, also known as The Cummins Cowgirl on all my social media accounts. I have 362k followers on Instagram and just under one million on TikTok. I grew my following when I was a full-time mechanic wrenching on semi-trucks during the week and then a traveling truck show promo model on the weekends. So going from mechanic to model was my whole gig. Then I had the opportunity to go solo, and now I have my own vehicle customization shop where I get to make stock vehicles into badass show trucks for shows such as SEMA! I also run my own brand apparel company out of my home and all my social media by myself, including TikToks, how-to YouTube videos, all my Instagram accounts, and more. I've come a LONG way in a short amount of time, even in the middle of Covid being a massive roadblock for events. Let me know if you'd like any photos or videos for media examples, and I'd be absolutely honored to be featured by you all! My social media handles are: Instagram @thecumminscowgirl @cccustomsbuilds and @cccustomsmerch TikTok @thecumminscowgirl Twitter @The_CC_Official YouTube The Cummins Cowgirl and Facebook The Cummins Cowgirl Official.
Bella Ciao! ‘Money Heist’ Fan Favorite ‘Berlin’ Is Getting His Own Spinoff Series at Netflix

As part of a day full of “Money Heist” themed activities hosted by Netflix on Tuesday, core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance. There, Pedro Alonso (Berlin) enthusiastically announced that although “Money Heist,” or “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish, is coming to an end in three days time, the universe created by Alex Pina for Atresmedia five years ago will be back, only in a new form as the origin story of one of the show’s most popular...
Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
Serena Williams twins in adorable dress and sneakers with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams loves featuring her daughter Olympia in her social media posts, and fans couldn't help but "aww" over her latest one. The tennis star shared a post on her Instagram featuring the mother and daughter pair as they donned some fall-appropriate attire. The two wore matching orange dresses that...
